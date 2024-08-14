HAL Reports 77% Surge in Q1 FY25 Net Profit to ₹1,437 Crore

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reported a 77% jump in net profit to ₹1,437 crore in Q1 FY25, boosted by aircraft manufacturing contracts. Revenue rose 11% to ₹4,347.50 crore, while EBITDA increased by 13% to ₹994 crore. Expenses also grew by 8.22%. HAL invested in defense testing foundations and earned 72% of its revenue from maintenance services. Shares fell slightly to ₹4,661.35.

HAL Soars to New Heights in Q1 FY25

Big news for **Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)**! The company has just announced a remarkable 77% year-on-year surge in its consolidated net profit, totaling an impressive ₹1,437 crore for the first quarter of FY25. This remarkable jump comes from a profit of just ₹814 crore for the same quarter last year, showcasing the company’s robust performance driven by successful aircraft manufacturing contracts.

Revenue and Earnings Growth

In terms of revenue, HAL is also flying high! The revenue from operations climbed by 11.04% to reach ₹4,347.50 crore, up from ₹3,915.35 crore last year. Meanwhile, the company’s EBITDA saw a healthy 13% increase, now standing at ₹994 crore, a notable rise from ₹880 crore.

Managing Costs Amidst Growth

While HAL is riding the wave of increased profits, their expenses have also seen a rise, going up by 8.22% to ₹3,506.16 crore, compared to ₹3,239.92 crore from last year. This increase is a part of their ongoing effort to scale and enhance operations in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Investments in Future Technologies

In a strategic move, HAL has invested approximately ₹234.80 lakh in the Electronic Warfare (Defence) Testing Foundation and about ₹261.25 lakh in the Communication (Defence) Testing Foundation during the quarter. These investments highlight the company’s commitment to advancing technology and capabilities in defense.

Key Revenue Segments

Interestingly, HAL’s maintenance and repair services dominate its revenue stream. They accounted for a whopping 72% of the company’s overall revenue for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), proving just how vital this segment is to HAL’s business model.

Market Performance

As for market performance, HAL’s shares closed at ₹4,661.35 on the **BSE**, reflecting a slight decline of 0.79%. It will be interesting to see how the market responds to these positive earnings moving forward!