Multiplexes Aim for Increased Occupancy with Independence Day Releases

After a slow start to FY25’s second quarter, multiplexes may boost their fortunes with six film releases on Independence Day. Key Hindi movies include “Stree 2,” which could earn ₹25 crore, and two regional films featuring popular stars. Despite current low attendance (18-20%), expectations are high for upcoming films, anticipating improved box office numbers in the third quarter.

Exciting Lineup for Independence Day Boosts Multiplex Hopes

After a rather quiet couple of months at the box office in the second quarter of FY25, multiplexes are ready for a potential revival! With **six films** set to hit theaters on **Independence Day**, movie enthusiasts can look forward to some thrilling releases. Among these, three **Hindi** films are creating quite a buzz: Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Main, as noted by industry analysts and trade experts.

High Expectations for Stree 2

Leading the charge is the much-anticipated Stree 2, starring **Shraddha Kapoor** and **Rajkummar Rao**. This sequel to the 2018 surprise hit Stree is expected to kick off with impressive collections of around ₹25 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, the other two releases are projected to attract more modest bookings, expected at ₹5 crore each, according to insights from **Elara Securities**. The brokerage has also forecasted that Stree 2 could rake in net box office collections of around ₹150 crore overall!

Current Trends at the Box Office

Despite these promising releases, the second quarter of FY25 has seen lackluster occupancy levels, averaging only 18-20% at **PVR-INOX** theaters. So far, the only significant film this quarter has been **Kalki**, headlined by **Prabhas**, which premiered near the end of Q1 but has had lingering effects into the current quarter. Aside from the highly anticipated Devara – Part 1, scheduled for later this quarter, there’s a lack of major releases lined up for September. Thus, all eyes are firmly set on the releases coming up on **August 15**.

Regional Films Join the Lineup

There’s also excitement for the regional crowd with the debut of three new films on Thursday. In the mix is Mr Bachchan, Double iSmart, featuring **Ravi Teja** along with **Sanjay Dutt**, marking his entrance into Telugu cinema, alongside the Tamil action-adventure flick Thangalan. Movie industry experts and exhibitors are hopeful that this diverse selection will ignite box office sales.

In addition, the female-led action film Vedaa and the comedy offering Khel Khel Mein, starring **Akshay Kumar** and **Taapsee Pannu**, are other notable films making their debut on Independence Day!

Looking Ahead

The outlook seems brighter for the third quarter of the fiscal year, as a slew of both Indian and Hollywood films are set to be released. Exciting titles include Sky Force, Jigra, Joker: Folie à Deux, Kanguva, Smile 2, Venom 3, Singham Again, and Pushpa: Part 2.

According to Elara Securities, while there may be a slight uptick in average ticket prices and per capita spending this quarter, it’s likely to remain modest due to a somewhat subdued advertising revenue environment.