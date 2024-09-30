Estates’ Gurugram Project Achieves ₹4,100 Crore in Pre-Sales, Stock Rises

Max Estates Limited has achieved pre-sales of about ₹4,100 crore for its Estate 360 residential project in Gurugram within just 30 days of launch. The project’s Gross Development Value (GDV) was revised from ₹4,000 crore to ₹4,800 crore for FY25. The company plans to expand with an additional 18.23 acres nearby, targeting a GDV of ₹9,000 crore.

Max Estates Limited’s Stellar Pre-Sales in Gurugram

In an exciting development, Max Estates Limited has announced impressive pre-sales bookings of around ₹4,100 crore for its flagship residential project, Estate 360, just 30 days after its launch! This project, located in the bustling area of Gurugram, has led the company to update its Gross Development Value (GDV) forecast for the project from an initial ₹4,000 crore to a whopping ₹4,800 crore for FY25.

Stock Performance on the Rise

As of today, the shares of Max Estates Limited saw a positive uptick, trading at ₹621.40, marking an increase of ₹14.15 or 2.33 percent on the NSE by 10:05 am. This reflects the market’s confidence in the company following the successful launch.

Details About Estate 360

Launched on August 27, 2024, Estate 360 has already achieved significant financial progress, having gathered around ₹400 crore in just a month. Strategically situated in Sector 36A along the Dwarka Expressway, this project sets itself apart as an intergenerational residential community that includes six unique residences, with two specifically designed for senior living.

Also read: Shriram Properties launches 1.1 million sq ft residential project in Chennai

A Promising Expansion Ahead

Riding high on the momentum from Estate 360, Max Estates has ambitious plans to further expand its footprint. The company intends to develop an additional 18.23 acres of land adjacent to the current project, which was acquired earlier this year through a Joint Development Model. This expansion holds tremendous potential, with an estimated development capacity of around 4 million square feet and a GDV potential of approximately ₹9,000 crore.

Future Growth Aspirations

Looking ahead, Max Estates Limited has set its sights on scaling its portfolio by adding about 3 million square feet annually. The focus will be on effective execution across several projects within the bustling Delhi NCR region. The future looks bright for this dynamic company as it continues to innovate and expand!