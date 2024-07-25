DLF records 23% increase in Q1 net profit to ₹645 crore

In Short:

DLF, India’s largest real estate company, reported a 23% increase in consolidated net profit in Q1FY25 at ₹645 crore compared to ₹526 crore in the previous year. New sales bookings increased by 214% to ₹6,404 crore. The company’s consolidated revenue increased by 14% to ₹1,730 crore. Operating cash flows saw a 133% increase YoY to ₹1,849 crore. DLF’s rental business revenue increased by 10% YoY to ₹1,553 crore.

DLF Reports 23% Increase in Profit for Q1FY25

Wowza! DLF, the country’s largest real estate company, knocked it out of the park with a 23% increase in consolidated net profit for Q1FY25 at ₹645 crore, compared to ₹526 crore in the same period last year. Now, that’s some serious growth!

New Sales Bookings Reach ₹6,404 Crore

But wait, there’s more! The new sales bookings soared to ₹6,404 crore, up a whopping 214% year-on-year. Talk about smashing records!

Consolidated Revenue Jumps by 14%

DLF also reported a 14% YoY increase in consolidated revenue, reaching ₹1,730 crore in the period under review. That’s some serious cash flow!

Privana West Sells Out Big Time

And guess what? The second phase of the luxury project in New Gurugram- Privana West – was completely sold out, raking in ₹5,600 crore of new sales bookings. Phew, that’s a lot of zeroes!

Positive Outlook on Rental Business

DLF’s rental business with DLF Cyber City Developers Limited also saw a good run with consolidated revenue hitting ₹1,553 crore, up 10% YoY, and profit in the June quarter standing at ₹470 crore, up 20% YoY. Keep it coming!

Future Plans Look Promising

The residential segment is on fire and DLF is not holding back. With plans to launch 9 msf of new products across Gurugram, Mumbai, Goa & Chandigarh Tri-city, the company is riding high on the positive momentum. Exciting times ahead!

And that’s a wrap! DLF is making all the right moves and the future looks brighter than ever. Stay tuned for more updates!