Apparel Group teams up with Myntra to boost Victoria’s Secret’s online presence in India

In Short:

Apparel Group partners with Myntra to bring Victoria’s Secret lingerie and sleepwear to Indian consumers. The collaboration aims to enhance the online shopping experience by offering a wide range of trendy yet comfortable options. Through this strategic partnership, Victoria’s Secret will expand its virtual presence in India and cater to the fashion needs of younger generations. The collaboration emphasizes on offering customers an unparalleled shopping experience.

Exciting Partnership Alert: Apparel Group teams up with Myntra to offer Victoria’s Secret’s popular products

Get ready to elevate your online shopping experience, as the renowned retail conglomerate, Apparel Group, has joined forces with Myntra to bring you a wider selection of Victoria’s Secret products.

What to Expect?

Your favorite lingerie and sleepwear brand, Victoria’s Secret, is now expanding its virtual presence in India through this strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to cater to the fashion needs of the younger generation by offering an extensive range of trendy yet comfortable options.

Key Products to Watch Out For

From T-Shirt bras to lace briefs and stylish loungewear, Victoria’s Secret has something for everyone. With this expansion on Myntra, you can now shop for their popular products conveniently.

Empowering Indian Customers

By leveraging Myntra’s distribution network and expertise in scaling international brands, Victoria’s Secret is set to foster deeper connections with its Indian clientele. This collaboration aims to offer customers a seamless shopping experience and bring global fashion trends to their doorstep.

Words from the Leaders

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd, emphasized the importance of partnerships in unlocking new opportunities. Meanwhile, Venu Nair, CXO of Myntra, highlighted the strategic significance of onboarding Victoria’s Secret and redefining the Indian fashion landscape.

This partnership not only strengthens Myntra’s brand portfolio but also reinforces its commitment to offering customers an unparalleled shopping experience. Together, Apparel Group and Myntra are dedicated to bringing forth high-quality fashion choices and empowering individuals to express themselves through their style.