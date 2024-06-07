Adani Solar leads in PV Module Reliability rankings for 7th year

In Short:

Adani Solar, the solar energy company of Adani Group, has been recognized for its reliable and high-performing PV modules by Kiwa PVEL. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Adani Solar has achieved this status. The company’s commitment to excellence and advanced technology has earned it a place as the only Indian manufacturer to maintain this recognition. Adani Solar is working towards expanding its manufacturing capacity in India.

Adani Solar Shines Bright as Top Performer in PV Module Reliability Scorecard

Imagine a world powered by the sun, where companies like Adani Solar are leading the way in renewable energy. In a recent development, Adani Solar, the solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing arm of the Adani Group, has been recognized as a Top Performer in the 10th Edition of Kiwa PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

Acknowledging Excellence in Solar Innovation

The prestigious annual scorecard by Kiwa PVEL highlights manufacturers that have excelled in producing PV modules with outstanding results in independent testing. Their Product Qualification Program (PQP) is known for its rigorous testing procedures that evaluate PV module reliability and quality.

Adani Solar’s PV modules stood strong through the PQP testing, showcasing industry-leading reliability and performance metrics. This recognition marks Adani Solar as the only Indian manufacturer to maintain Top Performer status for seven consecutive years.

“We are thrilled to once again secure the Top Performer position. This recognition speaks volumes about our dedication to excellence,” said Anil Gupta, CEO of Adani Solar. He further added, “Our Indian-made solar PV modules embody advanced technology, premium components, and superior design, ensuring unmatched reliability and performance.”

Celebrating a Bright Future for Solar Energy

As the 1st Indian solar manufacturing company to vertically integrate businesses across the photovoltaics manufacturing spectrum, Adani Solar is setting a new standard in the industry. With existing 4 GW cell and module, and 2 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing units in India, the company is driving innovation and sustainability.

Congratulations poured in from various quarters, with Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL, commending the Adani Solar team for their outstanding achievement in the PV Module Reliability Scorecard. “We are delighted to see Adani Solar’s consistent performance in our report, and we look forward to their continued growth in the future,” he remarked.

Not resting on their laurels, Adani Solar is currently constructing the nation’s first fully integrated solar ecosystem manufacturing facility with a capacity of 10 GW in Mundra, Gujarat. This strategic move is poised to further solidify Adani Solar‘s position as a key player in the solar energy sector.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a vision for a sustainable future, Adani Solar continues to shine bright in the world of renewable energy.