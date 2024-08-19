Adani Group’s EBITDA Projected to Reach ₹1 Lakh Crore by December, Driven by Energy and Infrastructure

Adani Group’s EBITDA is expected to reach ₹1 lakh crore by December, thanks to growth in its energy and infrastructure sectors. New solar capacity will boost earnings, while emerging businesses like solar manufacturing and roads are gaining traction. In Q1 FY25, the group’s net profit rose 50% to ₹10,279 crore, with core infrastructure contributing 86% of total EBITDA.

Adani Group Poised for Major Milestone by December

The **Adani Group** is on the brink of a significant achievement, with its trailing 12-month EBITDA set to soar to an impressive **₹1 lakh crore** by December. This remarkable growth is significantly driven by the group’s robust performance in the **energy** and **infrastructure** sectors.

Boost from Solar Energy

In a move to enhance their operating income, officials have announced that an additional solar capacity will be commissioned by September. This expansion reflects the group’s dedication to increasing its clean energy footprint.

Emerging Business Segments Drive Growth

A pivotal factor behind the **Adani Group’s** growth is the surge in its flagship company, **Adani Enterprises**, particularly in emerging sectors such as **solar** and **wind manufacturing**. These ventures are integral to the green hydrogen production chain, showcasing the group’s commitment to sustainable practices. Notably, the combined EBITDA from these emerging businesses skyrocketed by an astonishing 70%, reaching **₹2,991 crore**. Now, they account for almost a quarter of the total EBITDA, a significant jump from just 7.2% a year ago.

Read: **Adani Group’s Ambuja Cements** completes acquisition of **Penna Cement**

Strong Q1 Performance

The **Adani Group** continued to impress with a combined net profit of **₹10,279 crore** in the first quarter of FY25, marking a noteworthy 50% increase. Meanwhile, the EBITDA of its core **infrastructure** business surged by 42%, contributing a remarkable 86% to the overall total. This solid performance underscores the group’s robust position and future potential in the market.