COAI elects Vodafone Idea’s Abhijit Kishore as Chairperson and Airtel’s Rahul Vatts as Vice-Chairperson for FY25.

Abhijit Kishore from Vodafone Idea has been elected as the Chairperson of COAI, and Rahul Vatts from Bharti Airtel has been elected as the Vice-Chairperson for 2024-25. COAI represents Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Key developments in Indian telecom industry in 2023 include 5G rollout, Telecom Act 2023, Bharat 6G Vision, Green Energy Open Access initiative, and Chakshu application launch. The industry aims for innovation and growth.

COAI Elects New Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson:

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has elected Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vodafone Idea (Vi) as its Chairperson, while Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer of Bharti Airtel, has been elected as the Vice-Chairperson for the fiscal year 2024-25.

These leadership changes are effective from June 2024, the Delhi-based telecom industry association said on Tuesday.

COAI represents India’s top telcos Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Key Developments in India’s Telecom Industry:

Key developments in India’s telecom industry in 2023 include the nationwide rollout of 5G, historic Telecommunications Act 2023, the unveiling of the Bharat 6G Vision, and the promotion of renewable energy through the Green Energy Open Access initiative, COAI said.

Additionally, the amendment of the Indian Telegraph (RoW) Rules, 2023, and the launch of the Chakshu application set to bolster the industry, as well as, the abolition of the Wireless Operating License will further streamline regulations, facilitating faster network rollouts and boosting mobile broadband penetration, the association said.

“I am honoured to take on this role as the Chairperson of COAI and would like to thank all the members of COAI for placing their trust and confidence in me to represent our industry, as we move to yet another era of growth The telecom industry is growing from strength to strength, and together, we are committed to driving innovation for a more connected, secure and inclusive world,” Kishore said.

“COAI has been instrumental in the advancement of connectivity in the country, and I am thrilled to contribute to this evolution as I take over the role of Vice-Chairperson. The telecom sector is going through a transformative phase, and we would work in collaboration with the government and regulators to address issues needing attention,” Vatts said.

“Today India has firmly positioned itself as the global leader in the ongoing 5G revolution and has set its ambitious sights on 6G. These developments are a harbinger of the promising future of the telecom industry and COAI is optimistic about the opportunities ahead,” said SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI.