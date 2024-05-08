Citigroup sells Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 233 crore

Citigroup sold shares of Vodafone Idea for over Rs 233 crore through an open market transaction. Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd disposed of 19,04,25,000 shares of Vodafone Idea at an average price of Rs 12.27 apiece. The transaction value was Rs 233.65 crore. Meanwhile, Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired the shares at the same price. Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 2.67% to close at Rs 12.71 on the BSE.

Citigroup Sells Vodafone Idea Shares Worth Over Rs 233 Crore

Financial services company Citigroup has sold shares of telecom company Vodafone Idea for over Rs 233 crore through an open market transaction. The US-based Citigroup, through its affiliate, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, offloaded shares of Vodafone Idea through a block deal on the BSE.

Sale Details

Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd disposed of 19,04,25,000 shares of Vodafone Idea, as per the data on the BSE. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 12.27 apiece, resulting in a transaction value of Rs 233.65 crore.

On the same day, Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired the shares of Vodafone Idea at the same price. Following this transaction, shares of Vodafone Idea saw a 2.67% increase, closing at Rs 12.71 per piece on the BSE.