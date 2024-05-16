Cisco predicts Q4 revenue above estimates due to enterprise demand.

Cisco Systems forecasted higher fourth-quarter revenue than expected due to increased enterprise spending and improved supply chain conditions. The company is focusing on reducing reliance on networking equipment and has seen growth in AI and cloud computing spending. With the addition of Splunk to its product line, Cisco expects further growth. Despite falling revenue in the third quarter, Cisco’s shares rose in extended trading.

Cisco Systems predicts Revenue growth in Fourth Quarter

Cisco Systems has forecasted fourth-quarter revenue to be higher than analysts’ low expectations, citing increased enterprise spending and improved supply chain conditions.

Business Strategy

The tech giant has been diversifying its revenue streams away from networking equipment, focusing on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud computing to drive growth.

Financial Performance

Cisco’s Chief Financial Officer, Scott Herren, highlighted that the demand for their products is stabilizing, with customers utilizing the equipment according to expectations. The recent acquisition of Splunk is expected to further fuel growth.

Following this announcement, Cisco’s shares surged by 4.7% in extended trading on Wednesday, reversing the year-to-date decline.

Revenue Outlook

The company anticipates fourth-quarter revenue to range between $13.4 billion and $13.6 billion, surpassing analysts’ projections. Despite a 13% drop in third-quarter revenue to $12.7 billion, Cisco managed to exceed expectations.

Market Analysis

Analysts see the potential for aggressive pricing strategies to alleviate inventory issues, which might impact margins in the upcoming quarters. However, Cisco’s adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share surpassed estimates of 82 cents.