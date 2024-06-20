Can technology lead to safer trains in the future?

In Short:
India is working to modernize its railway infrastructure with the Kavach system, designed to prevent collisions and increase safety. The system uses a complex communication protocol with radio and GPS signals to alert trains of potential threats and apply brakes automatically. Deployment of Kavach is slow due to high costs, but increasing budget allocations and involving private players can speed up the process, making India’s railways safer for the future.
India’s Journey Towards Safer Train Travels
India is on a mission to modernize its railway infrastructure, increase capacity with new trains and tracks, and ensure a faster rollout and constant upgrades of systems. However, safety remains a critical concern, with rail crashes still posing a threat to passengers, as reported by Mint.