BSNL’s 60 Mbps Plan: A Top OTT Bundle Option

BSNL’s Bharat Fibre is offering a 60 Mbps broadband plan with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plan comes in two prices – Rs 599 and Rs 666 per month. The Rs 666 plan includes 3.3TB of monthly data with speed dropping to 4 Mbps after limit. Customers can choose the plan based on their budget and needs. BSNL offers services nationwide with the option of getting OTT benefits.

BSNL Bharat Fibre, the fiber broadband service arm of BSNL , is offering a competitive OTT bundled broadband plan. The 60 Mbps plan includes a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar , which sets it apart from similar offerings by other operators like Airtel and Jio. Additionally, this plan provides ample data for seamless usage.

BSNL’s 60 Mbps plan is available in two variants – priced at Rs 599 per month and Rs 666 per month. While the Rs 599 plan does not include any OTT subscription, the Rs 666 plan offers Disney+ Hotstar as an added benefit.

The Rs 666 plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre provides a download and upload speed of 60 Mbps, along with a monthly data limit of 3.3TB. Post usage of 3.3TB data, the speed gets capped at 4 Mbps. Both the Rs 599 and Rs 666 plans offer the same features, with the only difference being the inclusion of Disney+ Hotstar.

Choose the 60 Mbps plan that suits your requirements and budget. BSNL Bharat Fibre offers its services across the country, and this plan is available in all circles (subject to withdrawal at anytime per BSNL’s discretion).

Explore other plans from BSNL that offer OTT benefits. To subscribe to this plan, visit the nearest BSNL office or book it through the official website.