BSNL extends validity for Rs. 699 and Rs. 999 plans.

In Short:

BSNL has increased the validity of its Rs 699 and Rs 999 prepaid plans from 130 days to 150 days and from 200 days to 215 days, respectively. The move is surprising as BSNL usually reduces validity to increase revenue per user. With the rollout of 4G, this could be a strategy to attract more users. The Rs 699 plan offers data, voice, and SMS benefits, while the Rs 999 plan includes only voice calling.

BSNL Increases Validity of Rs 699 and Rs 999 Plans Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently decided to increase the validity of two of its popular prepaid plans available to customers across India. This move comes as a surprise, considering the telco’s usual strategy of reducing validity to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU). The extended validity period could be a strategic move by BSNL to attract more users and secure a larger market share in the competitive wireless segment.

Details of the Plans: 1. Rs 699 Plan: Previously offering 130 days of service validity, the Rs 699 plan now comes with an extended validity of 150 days. Users can enjoy 0.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for the entire duration. Additionally, the plan includes free PRBT for the first 60 days. 2. Rs 999 Plan: The Rs 999 plan, which initially provided 200 days of service validity, now offers an extended validity of 215 days. This plan includes unlimited voice calling for the entire duration and PRBT for 2 months. However, there are no data or SMS benefits included in the Rs 999 plan.