BSNL Achieves Success in Testing Domestic 5G RAN & Core in Key Bands

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has successfully tested its own 5G technology and plans to launch it in early 2025. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia announced they aim for 100,000 sites by mid-2025, building on BSNL’s 39,000 4G sites. BSNL is the only operator with access to the valuable 700 MHz band, helping it attract new users.

BSNL Achieves Milestone with Successful Indigenous 5G Trials

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has successfully conducted tests of its indigenous 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) and core technology in both the 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz spectrum bands. This significant achievement positions the state-run telecom operator to potentially deploy 5G services as early as 2025.

Government Support and Future Plans

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, the Union Telecom Minister of India, commented, “We have conducted successful trials of Indigenous 5G RAN and Core in both 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz bands, and India will soon deploy indigenous 5G services.” The current rollout of 4G sites by BSNL is set to transition to 5G technology by 2025, with an ambitious target of establishing 100,000 sites by mid-2025.

As of now, BSNL has deployed 39,000 4G sites and aims to complete the remaining installations by the end of the current financial year or the first quarter of the subsequent fiscal year. BSNL is poised to be the first operator in India to deploy both indigenous 4G and 5G networks.

Strategic Spectrum Utilization

Alongside Reliance Jio, BSNL is one of the few telecom operators in India with access to the lucrative 700 MHz band, known for its ability to provide extensive coverage. However, its high pricing has deterred other competitors, such as Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), from investing in this bandwidth, particularly when additional value for Airtel was not apparent.

Customer Growth and Strategic Focus

BSNL’s 4G installations are being rolled out across both rural and urban landscapes in India. Following a price hike from private telecom companies, BSNL experienced an influx of new customers in July 2024, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). To maintain this growth momentum, BSNL must expedite the rollout of 4G services in new regions. The company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Robert J Ravi, has indicated that there are no immediate plans to increase mobile tariff rates, which could aid the company in attracting new users in the short term.