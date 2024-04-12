Bharti Airtel reports 25M users accessing 5G in 7 circles

In Short:

India’s telecom giant Bharti Airtel has reached over 25 million customers in states like Bihar, Punjab, and Rajasthan who are enjoying 5G services. The company has successfully rolled out its 5G network across various cities and districts, making it more convenient for customers to upgrade. Airtel attributes the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G to network enhancement and partnerships with device manufacturers like Poco, leading to significant user growth milestones.



Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel announced that it has surpassed 25 million customers (26.1 million to be precise) utilizing 5G services across seven states. These states include Bihar (4.3 million), Jharkhand (1.2 million), Madhya Pradesh (2.9 million), Punjab (2.7 million), Rajasthan (3.8 million), Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (7.7 million), as well as West Bengal (3.5 million). The company confirmed the successful deployment of 5G services in all cities and districts in the mentioned states, signaling a significant move towards offering next-generation mobile connections.

Airtel 5G Adoption Across States

Airtel has witnessed a substantial increase in 5G users over the past six months in these states. By extensively expanding its network, the company has made its services accessible across all districts and villages, facilitating a seamless transition for customers to upgrade to 5G.

Regional Rollout Highlights

Airtel 5G in West Bengal

Airtel continues to finalize its 5G rollout across West Bengal, spanning from the iconic architectural marvels of Kolkata to the scenic wonders of popular tourist destinations like Darjeeling.

Airtel 5G in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Airtel is extending its 5G coverage across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, reaching from historical sites like Agra Fort to revered pilgrimage spots such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Airtel 5G in Jharkhand

Airtel is continuing its 5G rollout in Jharkhand, from the Jubilee Park in Jamshedpur to sacred sites like Deoghar, Netarhat’s serene landscapes, and expanding to Patratu Valley and Maithon Dam.

Airtel 5G in Punjab

Airtel is swiftly progressing with its 5G rollout in Punjab, covering locations from the spiritual hub of Amritsar to bustling cities like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar.

Airtel 5G in Rajasthan

Airtel is actively expanding its 5G services in Rajasthan, encompassing architectural gems like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and the peaceful environs of Udaipur.

Madhya Pradesh

Airtel is extending its 5G reach in Madhya Pradesh, from the archaeological marvels of Sanchi Stupa to the spiritual center of Ujjain and the artistic essence of Khajuraho.

Bihar

Airtel is progressing with its 5G rollout in Bihar, spanning from the archaeological site of Nalanda to the revered pilgrimage destination of Bodh Gaya and the cultural hub of the Mithila region.

Deployment and Adoption of 5G

Airtel attributes the swift deployment and adoption of 5G in India to various factors, including network enhancements, accelerated 5G rollout, and the increasing availability of 5G devices. In partnership with Poco, Airtel has introduced sub-10K 5G smartphones, contributing to the overall growth of its 5G user base. The company’s retail expansion in the region has also played a key role in increasing consumer engagement to facilitate seamless upgrades to 5G services.

Airtel 5G User Growth Milestones

Airtel made headlines by being the first service provider to launch 5G services in India in October 2022. Within 30 days of its commercial launch in November 2022, Airtel achieved the milestone of reaching 1 million unique customers on its network. The telco continued its growth trajectory by surpassing 10 million unique 5G users in February 2023, eventually reaching 50 million unique customers within one year of Airtel 5G Plus launch across India in September 2023.