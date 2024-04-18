Bharti Airtel Exceeds 7.9M 5G Users Milestone in Andhra Pradesh

Bharti Airtel, an Indian telecommunications company, has reached a milestone of 7.9 million customers using 5G services in Andhra Pradesh. The company deployed 5G services across all cities and districts in the state, covering landmarks like Amaravati Stupa and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Airtel expressed gratitude to customers for embracing 5G and highlighted their commitment to advancing 5G technology in India.



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has announced that it has 7.9 million customers enjoying 5G services in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company said it achieved this milestone by successfully deploying 5G services across all cities and districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Airtel’s 5G Expansion in Andhra Pradesh

Airtel highlighted a significant increase in 5G users over the past six months in Andhra Pradesh. The company noted that its network deployment effectively extended its services across the entire state, simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G.

Landmarks Covered by Airtel’s 5G Network

Specifically, Airtel pointed out that it continues to complete its rollout across Andhra Pradesh, covering iconic architectural marvels such as Amaravati Stupa, renowned pilgrimage sites like Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, and picturesque tourist hotspots like Araku Valley.

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, “We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Andhra Pradesh. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost. Our tireless efforts aim to keep our customers consistently connected to the state’s fastest, most reliable, and cutting-edge network.”

Commitment to 5G Advancement

This announcement follows Airtel’s earlier announcements of surpassing 10 million 5G users in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Airtel attributed the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in India to multiple factors, including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout, and the increasing availability of 5G devices.