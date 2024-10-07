Bharti Airtel and Fortinet Partner to Launch Managed Cybersecurity Solution

Airtel Business has teamed up with Fortinet to launch ‘Airtel Secure Internet’, a managed service that protects against cyber threats. This solution combines Airtel’s internet with Fortinet’s advanced firewall to provide comprehensive security for businesses, especially small and medium enterprises. It offers round-the-clock monitoring, reduces costs, and simplifies cybersecurity management, ensuring a safe online experience for companies.

Airtel Business, the enterprise division of Bharti Airtel, has forged a partnership with Fortinet to introduce the ‘Airtel Secure Internet’ managed service, aimed at safeguarding enterprises against cyber threats. The service was announced on Monday.

Service Overview

The ‘Airtel Secure Internet’ solution is meticulously crafted to bolster security over Internet Lease Line (ILL) circuits. It synergizes Airtel’s robust internet connectivity with Fortinet‘s next-generation firewall (NGFW).

Comprehensive Protection

By leveraging Airtel’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) along with Fortinet‘s Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform, this service offers thorough, end-to-end protection against cyber risks.

Leadership Insights

“We have been pioneers in offering inclusive cyber secured ILL in the Indian market. With the launch of yet another innovative security solution — ‘Airtel Secure Internet’— we provide a future-proof solution that enhances enterprise security while minimizing capital expenditure,” stated Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business.

Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC at Fortinet, mentioned, “Our collaboration with Airtel Business to offer ‘Secure Internet’ provides a cost-effective solution, delivering 24×7 security event monitoring and detection to identify and respond to potential threats in real-time.” He further emphasized that the adoption of the SOC-as-a-Service model enables organizations to lower their total cost of ownership, fill the cybersecurity skills gap, and gain clearer visibility into their intricate environments.

Target Audience

The ‘Airtel Secure Internet’ service is specifically targeted towards addressing the escalating cybersecurity challenges encountered by businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Key concerns include limited expertise, fragmented support, and substantial capital expenses on security equipment.

Additional Offerings

Airtel also offers its intelligent Security Operations Centre (iSOC), a comprehensive cyber defense center that provides a wide range of security services. With the integration of Fortinet‘s NGFW, this service ensures holistic security management, while Airtel‘s iSOC oversees the entire operation using certified and trained professionals, guaranteeing continuous protection and peace of mind.

The service combines NGFW with enterprise-level threat protection, delivering extensive safeguards through firewalls, intrusion detection systems, antivirus solutions, and content filtering, all consolidated within a single platform.