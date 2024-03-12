Arvig’s Gigabit Internet Expansion in Three Rural Minnesota Counties

Arvig, a local broadband provider in Minnesota, received over $4.3 million in grants from DEED to expand their fiber-to-the-home services in three counties. They will invest an additional $870,075 in the project, benefitting around 417 structures and covering approximately 105 miles of fiber. This expansion will provide high-speed internet to rural communities, increasing speeds up to 10 Gigabits per second by 2026.



Minnesota-based broadband service provider Arvig has announced that it has secured grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) Office of Broadband Development to support its fiber-to-the-home expansion initiatives. The company intends to utilize the funding to expand Gigabit-level internet services to three rural Minnesota counties.

Grant Funding Supports Expansion

Arvig revealed that it has received grants totaling over USD 4.3 million from two DEED programs: the Border to Border Broadband and Low Population Density programs. Additionally, Arvig will invest an additional USD 870,075 to cover extra project expenses.

The expansion project aims to benefit around 417 structures and enable the installation of approximately 105 route miles of fiber. The targeted areas include Grand Meadow in Mower County, Elrosa, Sauk Centre, and Roscoe in Stearns County, as well as Naytahwaush in Mahnomen County.

Enhancing Connectivity for Rural Communities

Arvig emphasized the significance of providing Gigabit-level speeds to rural Minnesota, stating that it will enhance the online experience for residents and businesses, enabling smooth streaming, gaming, remote work, and connectivity with the rest of the world.

Once completed, residents and businesses in these counties will have access to internet speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second for downloads and 1 Gigabit per second for uploads. Additionally, Arvig’s network infrastructure will offer television, phone, and business services, surpassing the state’s minimum speed requirements.

Project Timeline

The construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 after obtaining all necessary permits and conducting required environmental studies. The projects are slated for completion by June 2026.