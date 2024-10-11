Aprecomm Teams Up with Qualcomm to Boost AI-Driven Wi-Fi Optimization

Indian startup Aprecomm has teamed up with Qualcomm to enhance Wi-Fi experiences for homes and businesses. By using Qualcomm’s Service Defined Wi-Fi framework, Aprecomm’s technology can prioritize Wi-Fi application traffic automatically, improving user satisfaction. This collaboration aims to create intuitive networks that require no manual adjustments, benefiting both companies by focusing on delivering top-notch customer experiences.

Partnership Overview

Aprecomm, an Indian startup, has announced a strategic partnership with Qualcomm, a leading American chipmaker, aimed at enhancing network application intelligence and improving the Wi-Fi experience for both residential and business clients. Through this collaboration, Aprecomm has integrated elements of the Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi framework into its Application Awareness and Prioritisation software.

Advanced Monitoring and Analysis

As a result of this partnership, Aprecomm’s quality of experience engine is equipped to monitor and analyze Wi-Fi traffic flows at a deep packet level. The integration of Qualcomm’s Service Defined Wi-Fi APIs allows for the dynamic prioritization of application flows, thereby optimizing the user experience. “This moves us one step closer to our mission of creating intuitive, zero-touch self-supporting networks,” stated Pramod Gummaraj, Founder and CEO of Aprecomm. He further emphasized that this collaboration empowers the automatic tuning of application performance based on specific needs, without requiring intervention from service providers or consumers.

Commitment to Customer Experience

“Qualcomm Technologies is thrilled to collaborate with Aprecomm by integrating elements of our Qualcomm Service Defined Wi-Fi technology framework to enhance their AI-powered Application Awareness and Prioritisation engine,” commented Ganesh Swaminathan, Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Infrastructure and Networking at Qualcomm Technologies. He highlighted that this technological integration enables Aprecomm to provide exceptional network intelligence and optimization, ensuring that both home and business users experience seamless, high-quality connectivity. This partnership reflects a mutual commitment to driving innovation in connectivity and enhancing customer experience.

Value Addition and Market Trends

According to a joint statement from both companies, the partnership enhances the product offerings of Aprecomm and Qualcomm Technologies, positioning them strategically in the market as service providers increasingly prioritize customer experience.