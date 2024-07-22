Apple poised for significant entry into India’s PC market with iPhone success

Apple, after dominating the smartphone market in India, is now set to make a strong move into the personal computer space with its Mac PCs. Experts predict that revenue from Mac PCs may nearly double this year, reaching $1.1-1.2 billion. The growing acceptance of Mac PCs in enterprise and educational segments, along with recent glitches with Windows-powered computers, are expected to drive this growth. Apple is targeting big enterprises to increase its presence in the PC market.

Apple to Double Revenue from Mac PCs in India, Experts Say

Overview: Apple, the tech giant, is ready to make a strong entry into the personal computer (PC) market in India. Experts predict that revenue from Mac PCs is set to nearly double this year due to their growing acceptance in enterprise and educational segments.

Expected Growth:

Sales of Mac PCs are projected to grow over 14% in 2024, bouncing back from a decline last year. Despite the premium pricing of about 1 lakh per device, experts believe that the increased focus on enterprise sales will lead to a significant revenue increase for Apple.

The experts estimate that Apple may generate $1.1-1.2 billion in revenue from Mac PCs in India this year, a substantial increase from the previous year’s $600-700 million.

Market Trends:

Analysts suggest that recent issues with Microsoft Windows-powered computers could prompt many enterprises to diversify their IT systems with Apple PCs, despite the higher cost involved.

Apple is expected to target large enterprises to establish a strong presence in the enterprise segment and compete with industry leaders like HP, Dell, and Lenovo.

Growth Strategy:

Apple has been actively focusing on increasing its presence in the enterprise segment, especially in India. The company aims to capture a larger share of the market by emphasizing on the enterprise market and providing tailored solutions for businesses.

Partnerships and Campaigns:

Apple has formed partnerships with various enterprises and educational institutions such as Wipro, Zoho, SRM Institute of Technology, and Galgotias University to expand its reach in the market.

The recent launch of an India-specific ad campaign for Mac PCs highlights Apple’s dedication to the Indian market and its growth potential.

Outlook:

While Apple’s share in India’s PC market has remained steady at 4-6%, analysts predict that it could rise to at least 7% by the end of the year. The company’s shift towards focusing on enterprise solutions and partnerships is expected to drive further growth in the coming years.