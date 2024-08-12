Airtel’s Outlook for the Next Few Years Looks Strong, Says Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel’s chairman, Sunil Mittal, announced that the company will focus on strengthening its operations in India over the next two to three years, prioritizing 5G rollout and expanding its infrastructure. While Airtel is also acquiring a 24.5% stake in UK’s BT Group, Mittal mentioned they might explore global investment opportunities in the future, emphasizing Airtel’s significant value and global presence.

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has expressed its intention to pursue global investment opportunities in the future. However, for the next two to three years, the company’s primary focus will remain on expanding its operations within India, according to Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

During a press conference following the announcement of the conglomerate’s decision to acquire a 24.5% stake in the BT Group, a significant telecommunications firm in the UK, Mittal outlined Airtel’s strategic priorities. He emphasized the rollout of 5G technology, addressing coverage gaps in 4G, expanding fiber optics, implementing fixed wireless access (FWA), enhancing enterprise operations, and developing more data centers.

“In two to three years, Airtel’s profile will appear quite robust. At that juncture, we can never rule out potential global opportunities, particularly with substantial cash flow and diminishing capital expenditure relative to EBITDA in India,” Mittal stated. He pointed out that Airtel already operates in 17 countries, affirming its status as a global company.

Mittal noted that Bharti Airtel’s recent success in India, characterized by record revenue market share and robust cash flows, has given the group the confidence to consider international opportunities. Regarding the BT stake acquisition, he expressed optimism about investment prospects while highlighting the importance of thoroughly understanding both the company and the UK market before pursuing additional opportunities in Europe.

“We have embarked on this significant journey, and while there are other potential opportunities, our current focus will be primarily on this endeavor. We will evaluate future prospects as they arise,” he remarked.

Regarded as a leading figure in the telecom sector, Mittal conveyed that global enterprises recognize considerable value in Airtel. “Airtel possesses substantial offerings, and stakeholders frequently acknowledge its agility, brand strength, customer loyalty, service quality, and particularly its digital capabilities,” he stated.

Additionally, he highlighted that several European firms have begun engaging with Airtel regarding its digital tools, indicating growing international interest in the company’s innovations.