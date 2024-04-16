Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Understanding the 100 Mbps Plans

In Short:

Bharti Airtel is slowly rolling out its 5G FWA services in seven cities. They have introduced new 100 Mbps plans under Xstream AirFiber service – Rs 799 plan offers 1TB data with no OTT benefits while Rs 899 plan includes OTT benefits, Xstream Box, and 350+ TV channels. Both plans offer free installation with a 12-month subscription.

Bharti Airtel Expands 5G FWA Services Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has extended its 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) services to seven cities including Rajkot, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon. The telco aims to gradually roll out the service to more cities to meet the growing demand for 5G FWA.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans Airtel is now offering customers three plans under the Xstream AirFiber service. Previously, only one plan costing Rs 699 per month with 40 Mbps speed was available. The new offerings include two plans with 100 Mbps speed each.

Xstream AirFiber Rs 799 Plan The Rs 799 plan provides customers with 100 Mbps speed and 1TB of data. There are no bundled OTT benefits, and an installation charge of Rs 1000 is applicable. Customers can choose between a six-month or twelve-month subscription. Opting for the annual plan waives off the installation charge.