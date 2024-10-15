Airtel Reinforces Commitment to Satellite Services for Rural Connectivity

Bharti Airtel has reaffirmed its dedication to satellite communication (satcom) services for connecting remote areas in India, rejecting claims of any policy changes. The company emphasized its ongoing support for high-speed broadband via satcom for sectors like defense and disaster recovery. Airtel also highlighted its partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb to expand services and called for cooperation between telecom and satcom operators to enhance digital connectivity.

Commitment to Satcom Technology

“Airtel has always supported the introduction of satcom services to connect the unserved areas in the far-flung parts of the nation for maritime services, aviation, defense and security needs, as well as disaster recovery activities,” stated the company.

“Even six months ago, Airtel communicated with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding this.” The statement further emphasized, “There is no question of Airtel having changed its stance.”

Airtel’s letter to the DoT, dated March 2024, asserted: “The recently released Telecommunications Act, 2023 has appropriately included satcom within its scope and has assigned spectrum for satcom on an administrative basis. We continue to strongly support this approach.”

“Satcom will complement terrestrial communication services, facilitating the bridging of the digital inclusion gap and meeting specific needs of non-retail customers, including defense, cellular backhaul, and rural connectivity.”

“Accordingly, the assignment of satellite spectrum on an administrative basis can be implemented for such use cases. An exception could be made for unhindered usage by government agencies and for disaster management across the nation,” according to Airtel’s correspondence with the DoT.

No Policy Shift Despite Claims

“Airtel has consistently maintained its commitment to utilizing all technologies, including satcom, to ensure that high-speed broadband connectivity reaches every corner of the country. This position remains unchanged,” stated the company on Tuesday.

Airtel’s Partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb

Airtel has also highlighted its collaboration with Eutelsat OneWeb, which operates a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, to provide satcom services in India and Africa. The joint venture has already established two ground stations, one in Gujarat and another in Tamil Nadu, and is currently awaiting regulatory approval to initiate commercial services.

Licensing Process and Cooperation

Airtel emphasized that satcom operators must adhere to the same licensing protocols as telecom companies for urban and retail markets, which include spectrum acquisition, security compliance, and tax responsibilities. The company urged for continued collaboration between telecom and satcom operators to effectively bridge the digital divide and ensure accessibility for all.

“Satellite operators wishing to offer services in urban areas and retail markets must follow the standard licensing process in India, securing a license, acquiring spectrum, fulfilling all obligations—including rollout and security measures—and paying their respective license fees and taxes. Such operators will be welcomed by the telecom sector,” Airtel stated.

“Consequently, mobile and satcom operators, who have collaborated harmoniously for decades, can persist in their efforts to serve individuals still facing challenges in accessing internet connectivity,” added Airtel in a formal statement.