Airtel Offers Validity Loan for Prepaid Customers: Details Inside

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has introduced an Emergency Validity Loan feature for its prepaid customers. This emergency service comes after the recent launch of the Data Loan facility by Airtel. Customers can now get 1.5GB of Data and Unlimited All India Calling valid for 1 Day without having to recharge, as per Airtel.

Emergency Validity Loan

Airtel customers who find that their validity has expired can now take advantage of this validity loan. This service is helpful for situations where a customer is unable to recharge before their prepaid validity ends, restricting access to essential services.

Availment and Recovery Process

To apply for the Validity loan, Airtel customers can use channels like IVR, dial the USSD code *567*2#, or reply with “1” to the Interactive SMS sent from CLI 56323 when they run out of validity. The one-day validity loan amount will be deducted from the next validity pack recharge made by the customer.

Eligible Prepaid Recharge Plans

As of now, the Eligible Prepaid Recharge plans for Validity Loan Recovery include Rs 155, Rs 179, Rs 199, Rs 209, and others mentioned by Airtel.

Availability and Restrictions

Customers who have taken a validity loan but have not repaid the loan by recharging one of the eligible products will not be allowed to take subsequent Validity Loans. This facility is currently accessible to prepaid customers in Rajasthan, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.