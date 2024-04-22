Airtel launches budget-friendly global roaming packs for hassle-free travel connectivity

Bharti Airtel has launched budget-friendly international roaming packs for travellers covering 184 countries. The packs start at just Rs 133 per day and offer enhanced data benefits, in-flight connectivity, and 24×7 support. Customers no longer need multiple packs for different destinations, just choose the duration of travel. Airtel aims to provide greater convenience and value with these new packs, catering to the needs of global travellers.

Airtel Introduces Affordable International Roaming Packs for Seamless Travel Connectivity

Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecommunications service provider in India, has launched budget-friendly international roaming packs for travellers, aiming to simplify connectivity while abroad. These new packs cover 184 countries and offer tariffs starting at just Rs 133 per day, making them a cost-effective alternative to local SIM cards, Airtel said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Enhanced Benefits and Convenience

In addition to competitive pricing, the packs include enhanced data benefits, in-flight connectivity, and 24×7 contact centre support. To make things as convenient as possible, Airtel said it has also ensured that customers travelling to any of the 184 countries covered no longer need to subscribe to multiple packs for different destinations. Instead, they can choose the duration of their travel and enjoy seamless connectivity worldwide with just one pack.

Bharti Airtel said, “At Airtel, our mission is to solve customer problems and offer greater convenience. We are happy to launch affordable and simplified international roaming packs that will enable seamless roaming access to customers travelling anywhere in the world. The packs offer greater value with enhanced benefits that are economical when compared to local in-country sims across many countries. The new pack truly redefines our value proposition for customers and gives them the freedom to use data and voice at an affordable tariff.”

Key Features of Airtel IR Packs

According to Airtel, key features of the new International Roaming Pack include affordable pricing starting at Rs 133 per day, making the packs more affordable than most in-country/local SIMs, global access with a single pack, and an auto-renewal feature for frequent travellers via the Thanks app.

With the launch of these affordable international roaming packs, Airtel aims to cater to the needs of Global travellers.