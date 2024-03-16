Airtel: Get 10GB Bonus Data on Recharges Over Rs 209

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company, is offering customers 10GB of bonus data on recharges above Rs 209 through a coupon system. Eligible customers will be notified via SMS and can claim the data through the Airtel Thanks app. The coupon expires after 1 day, so users must use the data promptly. However, Airtel has the final say on who is eligible for the bonus data.

Bharti Airtel Offers 10GB Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs 209

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, is providing customers with 10GB of bonus data on recharges exceeding Rs 209. This additional data will be given to customers in the form of coupons. Airtel has specified that select customers in India will receive 10GB data coupons on recharges above Rs 209, with a limit of up to 3 coupons per recharge.

Instructions for Redeeming the Extra Data Coupon from Airtel

Airtel customers can log in to their Airtel Thanks account via the mobile app and locate the coupons in the ‘Rewards & Coupons’ section. The coupon must be redeemed within 1 day, or it will expire regardless of usage. Airtel states, “The decision to define eligible users is at the sole discretion of Airtel and will be final and binding on the Users.”

Therefore, not all customers recharging with plans above Rs 209 are guaranteed to receive the supplementary data coupon from the telco. To verify if you have received it, check for an SMS from Airtel or navigate to the Airtel Thanks app and check for coupons in the ‘Rewards & Coupons’ section.