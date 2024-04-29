Airtel Expands Coverage in Murshidabad, Maldah & Nadia Districts, West Bengal

Indian telecom company Bharti Airtel is expanding its network in Murshidabad, Maldah, and Nadia Districts of West Bengal under its Rural Enhancement Project. The company has deployed additional sites in these districts to improve network connectivity in 2,373 villages in Murshidabad, 2,153 villages in Maldah, and 1,389 villages in Nadia. Airtel is focusing on enhancing network coverage in West Bengal and has extended its presence in various other districts in the state.



Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel has expanded its network footprint in Murshidabad, Maldah, and Nadia Districts of West Bengal under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP). Airtel announced on Monday that it has deployed additional sites in these districts to densify its network. As TelecomTalk reported earlier, Airtel has been running this REP nationally and will augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024.

Expansion in Murshidabad

The Murshidabad district network enhancement project was undertaken across 2,373 villages covering 64.19 lakh rural population by deploying additional sites. Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Berhampore, Domkal, Nabagram, Lalgola, Hariharpara, Jalangi, Raninagar – I, and Sagardighi under Murshidabad districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement.

Network Enhancement in Maldah

The Maldah district network enhancement project was undertaken across 2,153 villages covering 39.08 lakh rural population, Airtel announced on Monday. With this, Airtel customers in the tehsils of Gazole, Bamangola, English Bazar, Kaliachak – III, Ratua – I, Harischandrapur – II, Kaliachak – II, and Maldah (Old) under Maldah districts will directly benefit from the enhanced network.

Connectivity Boost in Nadia

The Nadia district network enhancement project was undertaken across 1,389 villages covering 41.88 lakh rural population. Airtel customers in the tehsils of Kaliganj, Krishnagar – I, Ranaghat – II, Nakashipara, Santipur, Karimpur – II, Haringhata, Karimpur – I and Chakdah under Nadia districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement.

Airtel’s Focus on West Bengal

Airtel said West Bengal is one of the big focus markets for the company and under the REP initiative, the company has already augmented its network coverage across 37,661 villages covering the entire state.

Airtel’s REP extends coverage across West Bengal, including Alipurduar, Bankura, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjiling, Haora, Hugli, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Koch Bihar, Maldah, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Twenty Four Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Puruliya, South Twenty Four Parganas, and Uttar Dinajpur.

Fibre Presence Augmentation

Airtel has also enhanced its fibre presence in West Bengal by deploying additional capacities to support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in the region. Airtel’s network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centres, Airtel said.