Airtel Business Unveils Zero Trust Security Solution in Partnership with Zscaler

Airtel Business has teamed up with Zscaler to launch ‘Airtel Secure Digital Internet,’ India’s first fully-managed cybersecurity solution based on Zero Trust Architecture. This service protects businesses against cyber threats by ensuring every online interaction is verified. It combines Airtel’s Internet Leased Line with Zscaler’s security features, offering a cost-effective, scalable approach to cybersecurity amid increasing cyberattacks in India.





Airtel Business, the B2B division of Bharti Airtel, has announced a strategic partnership with global cloud security firm Zscaler to launch the Airtel Secure Digital Internet. This initiative is touted as India’s first fully-managed Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA)-based cybersecurity solution, aimed at safeguarding enterprises against a diverse range of cyber threats, according to a statement made by Airtel Business on Monday.

Zero Trust Architecture Solution

The new solution synergizes Airtel’s Internet Leased Line (ILL) connectivity with Zscaler’s advanced cloud security technologies, which include Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Security Service Edge (SSE). Key features of the offering include threat protection, SSL inspection, cloud firewall, and secure access to cloud applications.

Adhering to the principle of “never trust, always verify” concerning users, devices, and networks, this service ensures that each interaction is rigorously authenticated and authorized, thereby significantly reducing the attack surface for businesses, as highlighted by Airtel Business.

Airtel Secure Digital Internet

In its statement regarding the launch, Airtel Business remarked, “This cutting-edge solution will ensure that every internet interaction is rigorously verified, authenticated, and authorized, delivering a robust layer of security that protects enterprises from evolving cyber threats. Together with Zscaler, we will provide a seamless and secure experience for businesses across India, enabling them to operate confidently in today’s complex digital landscape.”

Area Vice President of India and SAARC at Zscaler expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Airtel Business to develop a solution that addresses the growing needs of our customer base. This joint solution was conceived from market demands, and we look forward to supporting our customers in their cloud security transformation journeys alongside Airtel.”

Market Need for Enhanced Cybersecurity

According to the official announcement, India is one of the most targeted regions globally for cyberattacks, reporting over 79 million phishing attempts and 5 billion encrypted threats last year, highlighting the urgent need for improved cybersecurity measures.

The Zero Trust Architecture of Airtel Secure Digital Internet provides enterprises with scalable, cost-effective security solutions while centralizing policy management and eliminating the requirement for costly hardware, as stated by Airtel.

Key Benefits for Businesses

To further enhance network performance and reduce latency, Airtel has upgraded its Internet Points of Presence (PoPs) through the integration of Zscaler’s sophisticated security stack.

Businesses will have the flexibility to utilize the service as a standalone Zscaler SSE solution, or opt for it bundled with Airtel‘s managed services, tailored to meet their unique requirements.