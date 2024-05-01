Airtel Black Plan: DTH, Broadband, and OTT for Under Rs 1000

In Short:

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, offers Airtel Black bundled services that simplify billing for customers. A Rs 899 plan includes broadband with up to 100 Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls, DTH with a free Xstream Box, and OTT benefits. There’s no lock-in period, and customers can leave anytime. This plan is popular as it combines services at a reduced cost compared to separate plans.

Bharti Airtel Unveils Airtel Black Rs 899 Plan

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has introduced Airtel Black, a bundled service designed to offer convenience to customers by combining essential services into a single bill. The Airtel Black plan eliminates the need for customers to pay multiple bills for different services.

Key Features of Airtel Black Rs 899 Plan:

The Airtel Black Rs 899 plan includes:

A broadband connection with up to 100 Mbps internet speed

Unlimited voice calls with a fixed-line (landline) connection

DTH connection with up to Rs 350 worth of TV channels

Xstream Box for DTH connection

OTT benefits including Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream app

Customers should note that the final bill amount will also include an 18% tax on the Rs 899 plan. Additionally, there is no lock-in period, allowing customers the flexibility to switch or cancel the plan as they desire.

By opting for the Airtel Black Rs 899 plan, customers can enjoy significant cost savings compared to a standalone 100 Mbps broadband plan, which costs Rs 799 per month plus taxes. The Airtel Black plan not only offers broadband services but also includes a DTH connection with TV channels and access to various OTT platforms, making it a popular choice among customers.