Industry Updates

Airtel Black Plan: DTH, Broadband, and OTT for Under Rs 1000

By ITN Media
Family enjoying screen time with Airtel logo visible.

In Short:

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, offers Airtel Black bundled services that simplify billing for customers. A Rs 899 plan includes broadband with up to 100 Mbps speed, unlimited voice calls, DTH with a free Xstream Box, and OTT benefits. There’s no lock-in period, and customers can leave anytime. This plan is popular as it combines services at a reduced cost compared to separate plans.

airtel black plan to get dth and

Bharti Airtel Unveils Airtel Black Rs 899 Plan

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has introduced Airtel Black, a bundled service designed to offer convenience to customers by combining essential services into a single bill. The Airtel Black plan eliminates the need for customers to pay multiple bills for different services.

Key Features of Airtel Black Rs 899 Plan:

The Airtel Black Rs 899 plan includes:

  • A broadband connection with up to 100 Mbps internet speed
  • Unlimited voice calls with a fixed-line (landline) connection
  • DTH connection with up to Rs 350 worth of TV channels
  • Xstream Box for DTH connection
  • OTT benefits including Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream app

Customers should note that the final bill amount will also include an 18% tax on the Rs 899 plan. Additionally, there is no lock-in period, allowing customers the flexibility to switch or cancel the plan as they desire.

By opting for the Airtel Black Rs 899 plan, customers can enjoy significant cost savings compared to a standalone 100 Mbps broadband plan, which costs Rs 799 per month plus taxes. The Airtel Black plan not only offers broadband services but also includes a DTH connection with TV channels and access to various OTT platforms, making it a popular choice among customers.

