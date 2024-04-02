Airtel adds more sites in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

In Short:

Indian telco Bharti Airtel has added more sites to improve its network in South Twenty-Four Parganas, West Bengal. The project covered 2,908 villages with a population of 63.3 lakh. Customers in specific tehsils will benefit from high-speed connectivity. Airtel’s Rural Enhancement Project aims to enhance network in 60,000 villages by 2024, with 37,661 villages in West Bengal already covered. The telco has also expanded its fiber presence in the state.

Indian Telecom Giant Enhances Network in South 24 Parganas District Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel has recently added new sites in the South Twenty-Four Parganas district of West Bengal to enhance its network coverage. The network enhancement project in South Twenty-Four Parganas covered 2,908 villages and a population of 63.3 lakh, as announced by Airtel on Tuesday. This initiative builds upon previous expansions in other districts of West Bengal, as per TelecomTalk reports.

Improving Connectivity in Rural Areas Airtel stated that residents in specific areas within South Twenty-Four Parganas, such as Patharpratima, Basanti, Kakdwip, and others, will experience improved network connectivity. This expansion aims to provide seamless access to high-speed internet services in the rural regions of South Twenty-Four Parganas.

Rural Enhancement Project by Airtel Through its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel aims to enhance network connectivity in 60,000 villages across India by 2024. In West Bengal alone, the company has extended its network coverage to 37,661 villages, covering the entire state.