Airlines and Airports Embrace AI for Stress-Free Travel: SITA

In Short:

Air Travel Made Easier with Increased Technology Implementation

Are you tired of the endless documentation and stress while traveling internationally? Well, there’s good news! Aviation technology service provider SITA believes that things are about to change for the better.

Reducing the Stress Level

According to Chief Executive Officer David Lavorel, within the next five years, they aim to reduce the stress level by 50-60%. They plan to introduce electronic visa services globally and utilize GenAI (artificial intelligence) to simplify the documentation process for travelers moving between countries.

Digi Yatra – India’s Technological Initiative

Speaking at a round table in New Delhi, Lavorel highlighted India’s Digi Yatra initiative launched by the civil aviation ministry in June 2017. This initiative utilizes facial recognition technology to verify passenger identity at various checkpoints without physical documents. As of February 2024, Digi Yatra is operational in 13 airports across India.

SITA Expanding Biometric System

SITA is working to implement the biometric system in 10 additional Indian airports this year. They are also collaborating with the government to extend this technology for international travel for a hassle-free experience.

Apart from this, airports and airlines are exploring the use of AI to streamline operations and improve passenger experience. This includes predicting peak periods for passenger flow, easing language barriers, and providing solutions for missed flights in foreign airports.

Focus on Carbon Emissions

There is a growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions by airlines. In October 2023, Vistara became the first Indian airline to utilize SITA‘s technology to predict fuel burn during flights, reducing carbon emissions significantly.

Looking ahead, passengers can expect airlines to provide information on their carbon footprint and offer compensation options. This will allow passengers to make more informed choices for a sustainable travel experience.