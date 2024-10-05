A Perfect Fusion of Nostalgia and Modern Technology

Motorola is reinvigorating the mobile market with the launch of its renewed flip smartphone models, the Moto Razr 50 Ultra and Moto Razr 50. By introducing these stylish devices across varying price tiers, the company aims to engage with India’s vibrant and expanding mobile consumer base.

The revival of the iconic flip-phone design combines nostalgic elements with modern technology, creating a device that seamlessly blends retro allure with contemporary functionality.

I fondly recall the earlier Razr model, which showcased a compact keypad in an era before touchscreens dominated the market. At the time, owning a Razr was a significant achievement—my own experience was with a second-hand unit, yet it was a defining moment for mobile technology enthusiasts.

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra features a sleek design complemented by innovative AI functionalities, making a compelling case for users who prefer compact devices over bulkier options. Its premium vegan leather back not only enhances visual appeal but also ensures a comfortable grip.

Included with the unit are the MotoBuds, and it was launched at a price of Rs 99,999, with current discounts available on various e-commerce platforms.

Equipped with a 4000 mAh battery, the device ensures over a day’s performance with regular usage. Unlike many competitors, it includes a fast charger, adding convenience for users accustomed to larger screens. This compact design offers a refreshing change with surprising capabilities.

The device supports 45W fast charging and 5W wireless charging. Noteworthy is the interface that allows access to numerous apps without unfolding the device, featuring nine customizable panels, including apps like Google’s Gemini AI and weather updates. Additionally, Motorola has included interactive games for the external screen, enriching user engagement.

There are, however, some drawbacks; specifically, the two camera sensors on the cover screen can intermittently disrupt the experience while viewing videos or reading. This aspect reflects the design’s limitations.

Motorola asserts that the flip phone has been rigorously tested for up to 600,000 folds, ensuring durability.

Upon opening, the Moto Razr 50 Ultra presents a 6.9-inch pOLED display, enhanced by an adaptive 165Hz refresh rate for a smooth user experience.

The external display measures 4.0 inches, featuring a high refresh rate and a resolution of 1272×1080 pixels that delivers exceptional clarity and a broad color spectrum due to HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 support.

The gapless, creaseless design utilizes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the external display and is rated IPX8 for underwater protection.

The smartphone’s high brightness mode adapts automatically for outdoor visibility, achieving peak brightness levels of 1500 nits, with HDR capabilities reaching up to 2400 nits.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, it is offered in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration, available in three curated Pantone colors: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz, with a matching cover included. Our review unit was in Spring Green.

Notably, the device features Smart Connect, a suite of productivity tools enabling seamless integration with PCs and tablets. This includes file sharing, app streaming, and cross-device functionality, enhancing user productivity through advanced AI processing capabilities.

Purchasing the unit provides complimentary access to Gemini Advanced for three months, along with 2 TB of cloud storage and Gemini integration in Google applications like Gmail and Docs, all part of the Google One AI Premium plan.

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra also incorporates stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and promises three operating system updates along with four years of security patches via Moto Elite Care benefits.

This flip smartphone features a robust 50 MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), complemented by a 13 MP ultra-wide lens and a 12 MP telephoto lens that significantly enhances zoom capabilities. The camera performs exceptionally well in portrait mode and under low-light conditions.

The integration of Google Photos‘ AI capabilities further enriches the camera functionality, with features like Magic Eraser to eliminate unwanted distractions and Photo Unblur to enhance shots affected by slight motion blur.

A 32 MP front-facing camera allows users to utilize the external camera for self-portraits—an exciting feature that facilitates direct viewing of compositions on the external display, revolutionizing the selfie experience. The photo booth feature captures a series of poses with a simple hand gesture, enabling quick collage creation.

Leveraging Moto AI, the camera incorporates features such as AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilization, Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking, and AI Photo Enhancement. It also boasts unique functionalities like Style Sync and Magic Canvas utilizing AI generative technology.

Photomoji allows users to transform photos into custom emojis and stickers, enhancing messaging aesthetics. The Magic Compose feature suggests diverse text response styles, including excited, chill, or formal, fostering creativity in communication.

The device can also be folded into a camcorder format for recording videos, as well as adjusting display modes to facilitate content viewing using tent or stand configurations on the external display.

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra successfully unites a nostalgic design with modern technology, providing a sophisticated flip-phone experience. Its elegant form factor and exceptional display quality cater to users seeking a sleek and compact alternative to traditional smartphones. Whether drawn to nostalgia or the latest technological advancements, the Razr 50 Ultra presents a well-rounded and versatile offering, making it a formidable contender in the foldable smartphone market.