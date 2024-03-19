6 Inspirational Films and Web Shows to Elevate Your Week

In Short:

The movies and series we watch can impact our beliefs and emotions. Inspirational movies like “Jersey” and “Panga” can motivate us to push through difficulties and pursue our ambitions. “Aspirants” and “TVF Pitchers” also highlight the struggles and victories of young individuals chasing their dreams. Whether you’re looking for motivation or captivating stories, these films and series will leave a lasting impression on you.





What we watch can have a significant impact on our beliefs, ideas, and emotions. You’ve most likely seen a rom-com that made you laugh or a deep, emotional TV drama that made you cry. Today, we’re highlighting inspirational movies and web series. As life’s responsibilities pile up at the start of the week, a bit of additional motivation can help us push through difficulties and pursue our ambitions. Who knows, one of these six must-see motivational movies and web series might just be the spark you need to reignite the fire within!

Jersey

This Telugu sports drama film stars Nani as Arjun, a skilled but unsuccessful cricketer who rediscovers his love for the game in his mid-30s. Driven by his son’s desire for a jersey, Arjun aspires to represent the Indian Cricket Team and make a comeback despite all odds. It’s a story of second chances, perseverance, and the pursuit of passion!

Where to watch: Netflix, Sony Liv, Zee5

Lakshya

Karan (Hrithik Roshan) is a slacker who relies on his family’s company to get by. After enlisting in the Indian Army on a whim, Karan struggles with the rigorous army training and decides to quit, causing his girlfriend and family to lose respect for him. Karan’s journey from directionless to passionate inspires viewers, reminding them that life must have a ‘lakshya’, or aim, to be meaningful.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Aspirants

Inspired by the lives of UPSC hopefuls, this web series vividly portrays their journey and efforts to pass the exam. The show follows three friends – Abhilash, Guri, and SK – as they navigate the challenges of UPSC preparation and daily life. This film on friendship and ambition is a must-watch for aspiring individuals.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Theory of Everything

A poignant biographical film on the life of Stephen Hawking, the renowned theoretical physicist. Despite a life-changing diagnosis of motor neuron disease at 21, Stephen defies the odds with the help of his wife, Jane, making groundbreaking discoveries in science. This motivating gem is a reminder of the journey from ‘good’ to ‘great’ for those who dream big.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Panga

“Panga” is an inspiring sports story following Jaya Nigam, a former Kabaddi world champion and middle-class Indian mother. Jaya’s decision to return to Kabaddi challenges age stereotypes and familial obligations, emphasizing the pursuit of dreams regardless of age.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

TVF Pitchers

This series is ideal for aspiring entrepreneurs. Follow four friends who leave their monotonous jobs to start a business, depicting the struggles and personal growth they experience along the way. The show provides an authentic portrayal of the challenges and achievements of young entrepreneurs in India.

Where to watch: Zee5

Whether you need a motivational boost or crave captivating storytelling, these inspirational films and series are sure to make a lasting impact. So, grab your popcorn and be inspired by the triumph of the human spirit on screen.