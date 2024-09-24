5G Expected to Boost Telco IoT Roaming Revenue to $2.2 Billion by 2029

A new report by Juniper Research predicts that IoT roaming revenue for telecom operators will double from $1.1 billion in 2024 to $2.2 billion by 2029, largely due to 5G devices. By 2029, 5G connections will represent over 40% of this revenue. Key to this growth will be premium-priced 5G enhanced roaming services, crucial for real-time IoT applications.

NEW DELHI: According to a recent report from Juniper Research, the revenue generated from Internet of Things (IoT) roaming for telecom operators is projected to increase from $1.1 billion in 2024 to $2.2 billion by 2029, primarily driven by the adoption of 5G IoT devices.

5G Impact on Revenue

The revenue attributed to fifth-generation-enabled IoT devices is expected to represent over 40% of the total revenue by 2029, despite these devices making up less than 10% of IoT roaming connections, as indicated by the research firm.

Enhanced Roaming Services

The study highlights that 5G-enhanced roaming services, which offer improved quality of service for various 5G IoT use cases, including Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), will be pivotal for this revenue expansion. Due to the critical nature of 5G-enhanced roaming in delivering mission-critical services, telecom operators will have the opportunity to implement premium pricing for these connections.

The Importance of URLLC Connectivity

Furthermore, the report emphasizes the significance of URLLC connectivity, which is vital for real-time mission-critical applications such as IoT-based maintenance in connected vehicles, due to its enhanced reliability.

Need for Enhanced Connectivity

According to Juniper Research, the deployment of improved connectivity will require the advancement of roaming steering across network slices. This advanced steering mechanism is essential to directing IoT connections to the appropriate network slice based on specific use cases, thereby ensuring an optimized quality of service.

Operator Insights

Research author Alex Webb stated, “To effectively meet quality of service requirements, operators must provide enterprises with tools which allow them to input their connectivity requirements; enabling operators to steer IoT roaming connections to the optimal network slice.”