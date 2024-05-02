5 Latest Movies Coming to Disney+ Hotstar in May 2024

In May 2024, Disney+ Hotstar is set to release a variety of exciting content for entertainment enthusiasts worldwide. This includes the historical series “Shardlake,” the Malayalam survival thriller “Manjummel Boys,” the British science fiction series “Doctor Who,” a documentary on The Beach Boys, and a film exploring the life of Jim Henson. These releases promise hours of entertainment with mystery, suspense, adventure, and musical nostalgia.



As May 2024 approaches, Disney+ Hotstar prepares to captivate audiences worldwide with its latest offerings in movies, TV episodes, and documentaries. Known for its diverse content, Disney+ Hotstar remains a top choice for streaming enthusiasts. Let’s explore the upcoming lineup of OTT releases scheduled for May, promising endless entertainment for all viewers.

Shardlake

Release Date: May 1, 2024

Step into the world of the historical series “Shardlake,” where Matthew Shardlake investigates a commissioner’s death in the Tudor era’s monastery dissolution era. Starring Anthony Boyle, Paul Kaye, and David Pearse, this vintage mystery crime drama offers a thrilling blend of mystery, suspense, and intrigue.

Manjummel Boys

Release Date: May 5, 2024

Experience the gripping Malayalam survival thriller “Manjummel Boys,” based on a true 2006 story of friends embarking on a daring rescue mission in Guna Caves. With a stellar cast, this film broke records as the highest-grossing Malayalam film, exceeding Rs 200 crore.

Doctor Who

Release Date: May 10, 2024

Join the Doctor on a journey through space and time in the renowned British science fiction series “Doctor Who.” Featuring Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, and David Tennant, this series promises thrilling adventures and encounters with formidable adversaries.

The Beach Boys

Release Date: May 24, 2024

Delve into the legacy of the iconic American rock band, The Beach Boys, in this celebratory documentary. Offering a glimpse into the band’s evolution and harmonious sound that epitomized the California dream, this film includes exclusive footage and insightful interviews with band members and industry experts.

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Release Date: May 31, 2024

Discover the life and creativity of Jim Henson, the beloved puppeteer, animator, and filmmaker, in this captivating American documentary. From his early television days to the global success of Sesame Street and The Muppet Show, this film provides an enchanting journey into Henson’s imaginative world.