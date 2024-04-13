3 OTT Bollywood Films That Showcase Punjabi Culture

In Short:

Vaisakhi 2024: 3 Bollywood Films on OTT That Captivate Punjabi Culture The harvest celebration of Vaisakhi brings a sense of gratitude and community, celebrated in Punjab and throughout India on April 13th. To embrace togetherness, consider watching Bollywood films that beautifully showcase Punjabi culture during this festive time.

Jab We Met (2007)

The film stars Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor and narrates the love story of a devastated tycoon and the high-spirited girl Geet. Shot in Chandigarh and Patiala, the movie captures the vibrant Punjabi culture and scenic beauty of Patiala. Iconic songs like “Mauja Hi Mauja” and “Nagada Nagada” resonated with audiences, along with Kapoor Khan’s memorable dialogue “Sikhni Hoon Main Bhatinda Ki.”

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

This film, set in Amritsar and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, showcases the heart of Punjabi culture. The Golden Temple features prominently in the soulful song “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai,” capturing the spiritual essence of the region. The temple holds significant religious importance for Sikhs worldwide.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Dil Bole Hadippa (2009)

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukherji, this film exudes Punjab’s essence. Shot in Ropar, known for its agricultural markets, the movie encapsulates the authenticity, flair, and dialect of Punjab. From lassi to mustard fields, it beautifully portrays the essence of Punjabi culture.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 4.7/10

These films offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Punjabi culture, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in this vibrant heritage from the comfort of their homes.