Stadiums Adopting Face Recognition: Privacy Advocates Urge Caution

At Citi Field in New York, thousands attended a Mets-Orioles game, but some protesters rallied against facial recognition technology used at stadiums. They argue that these systems invade privacy and are not fully secure. The MLB’s program allows quicker entry for fans who submit selfies via an app, but critics, including various organizations, claim it’s unnecessary and harmful.

On Wednesday, a significant number of individuals gathered outside Citi Field in Queens, New York, to witness a game between the Mets and the Orioles. Yet, amidst this crowd, a group of protesters distributed flyers to express their opposition to a recent program by Major League Baseball (MLB) that has been gaining traction in professional sports: the implementation of facial recognition technology on fans.

Debate Over Facial Recognition

Proponents of facial recognition technologies, including various companies and sports franchises, argue that these systems enhance operational efficiency by minimizing wait times at stadium entrances. However, critics contend that such surveillance mechanisms are not entirely secure, increase the risk of police oversight regarding fan activities, and contribute to a troubling trend of escalating surveillance practices.

MLB’s Go-Ahead Entry Program

The MLB’s facial recognition initiative, known as the Go-Ahead Entry, enables participating fans to utilize a dedicated security line, which is typically shorter than others. Fans can join this program by downloading the MLB Ballpark app, submitting a selfie, and having their facial data matched at an on-site camera kiosk when entering the stadium.

Currently, six MLB teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, and Washington Nationals, are participating in the Go-Ahead Entry program.

Some teams, such as the Mets, have developed their distinct facial recognition systems for expedited entry. Since 2021, the Mets have collaborated with facial recognition firm Wicket for their Mets Entry Express program. Similarly, the Cleveland Indians have utilized CLEAR for seamless entry at Progressive Field since 2019.

As of now, neither the Mets, MLB, nor Wicket has responded to queries from WIRED regarding the protests.

Expanding Use of Facial Recognition in Professional Sports

In a related context, the National Football League (NFL) has begun employing Wicket facial recognition for express entry, although this program is presently limited to team personnel, vendors, and media rather than general attendees. Nonetheless, both the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans have integrated facial recognition entry systems for their fans. Recent announcements regarding the NFL’s use of facial recognition have sparked confusion, with misinformation circulating on social media about its application to all 32 NFL teams.

Protests at Citi Field

During the game at Citi Field, the utilization of the Mets Entry Express Line was notably limited, with only a few fans using it every few minutes, while the main security lines remained relatively efficient at approximately five minutes wait time.

The protesters present at Citi Field represented a coalition of 11 organizations, including Fight for the Future, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, and Amnesty International. They collectively signed an open letter condemning the deployment of facial recognition systems at stadiums, asserting that such technology threatens personal privacy and safety, while being deemed entirely unnecessary. Activists at the scene distributed flyers highlighting the Go-Ahead Entry program and proclaimed, “WE CALL FOUL ON FACIAL RECOGNITION AT SPORTING EVENTS.” This event is not the first protest organized by Fight for the Future, as they previously held a demonstration at Citizens Bank Park last year in response to the introduction of facial recognition technology there.