Political Startup Aims to Boost Progressive Wins via AI-Generated Ads

Hutchinson shared her concerns about using BattlegroundAI in politics due to AI’s tendency to generate inaccurate content. She emphasized that human review is crucial for accuracy. Addressing objections to AI in creative work, she acknowledged valid concerns and advocated for discussions with lawmakers. While AI can ease repetitive tasks, experts worry it might deepen public distrust in political messaging. Hutchinson aims to provide support to resource-limited campaigns.

Hutchinson acknowledges the fears surrounding the use of BattlegroundAI, especially in the political sphere. Generative AI tools have gained notoriety for their propensity to “hallucinate,” meaning they can generate information that is entirely fabricated. In discussing the accuracy of the content produced by BattlegroundAI, Hutchinson asserts, “Nothing is automated.” She explains that the platform provides a foundational draft, which must be reviewed and approved by campaign staff before distribution. “You might not have a lot of time, or a huge team, but you’re definitely reviewing it,” she emphasized.

Concerns About AI Ethics

The growing movement against AI companies leveraging artistic and literary works without consent is noteworthy. When asked about this issue, Hutchinson responded, “Those are incredibly valid concerns. We need to talk to Congress. We need to talk to our elected officials.”

Improvements and Model Diversity

In response to inquiries about BattlegroundAI potentially offering language models based solely on public domain or licensed data, Hutchinson noted, “Always open to that.” She remarked on the necessity for providing effective tools to those operating in resource-limited environments, while stressing the importance of generating consistent results and high-quality information. “The more models that are available, I think the better for everybody,” she stated.

Addressing Labor Movement Concerns

When asked how she would address objections from the progressive movement, particularly regarding the automation of ad copywriting, Hutchinson acknowledged these as “obviously valid concerns.” She parallels the apprehensions surrounding any emerging technology to fears historically associated with innovations like the light bulb or computers. She contends that the intention behind BattlegroundAI is not to supplant human labor, but to alleviate the more tedious aspects of the work. “There are so many elements of it that are repetitive, that are honestly draining of creativity,” she expressed. “AI takes away the boring elements.” Hutchinson views BattlegroundAI as a valuable resource for overstressed and underfunded teams.

Strategic Benefits for Campaigns

Taylor Coots, a political strategist based in Kentucky, recently began utilizing the platform and described it as “very sophisticated.” He noted that it aids in identifying target voter groups and tailoring messages effectively—a process that is crucial for small campaigns, particularly in battleground races where candidates often face significant financial constraints. “We don’t have millions of dollars,” he remarked. “Any opportunities we have for efficiencies, we’re looking for those.”

Ethical Implications of AI-Generated Content

Whether voters will care that digital political ads utilize AI assistance remains uncertain. Peter Loge, an associate professor and program director at George Washington University, commented, “I’m not sure there is anything more unethical about having AI generate content than there is having unnamed staff or interns generate content.” He proposed that if there were regulations mandating the disclosure of AI-generated political writing, it would logically extend to all political communications not directly authored by the candidates themselves.

Cynicism and Trust in Political Messaging

Despite recognizing the potential benefits of AI, Loge voiced concerns regarding its broader implications for public trust. “One risk of AI is less what the technology does, and more how people feel about what it does,” he noted. He pointed out that the proliferation of generative AI has exacerbated public cynicism and distrust, asserting, “If everything can be fake, then maybe nothing is true.”

In conclusion, Hutchinson remains focused on the immediate impact of her company, stating, “We really want to help people now. We’re trying to move as fast as we can.”