Chat Podcasts Dominate the Market and Will Continue to Thrive

Surveys conducted within the podcast industry throughout 2024 consistently reveal a dominant trend: chat podcasts reign supreme. As video consumption gains traction—33 percent of U.S. podcast listeners now prefer this medium—advertising expenditures are projected to surpass $4 billion globally, with overall listenership increasing steadily at a rate of 8 percent year-over-year. The chat format, characterized by its engaging, insightful, and occasionally lighthearted nature, continues to captivate audiences.

The Ecosystem of Chat Podcasts

The podcasting landscape is both rich and unpredictable. Established programs such as The Joe Rogan Experience, Armchair Expert, and The Read have become cultural staples. Moreover, newer entries like I’ve Had It and ShxtsnGigs have cultivated significant followings. Additionally, shows like Club Shay Shay often spark controversy with each episode. A recent humorous remark on X by @nuffsaidny referenced comedian Katt Williams, who ominously asserted during a January appearance: “All lies will be exposed,” hinting at the unfolding dynamics of 2024.

Understanding the Connection with Listeners

“That appointment—that relationship—is everything,” remarks Eric Eddings, vice president of audio at Kevin Hart’s media enterprise, Hartbeat, regarding the profound connection that chat podcasts forge with their audiences.

In 2014, Eddings, along with Brittany Luse, launched For Colored Nerds, a weekly discussion on pop culture, race, and current affairs. Eddings subsequently joined Gimlet Media, where he co-hosted The Nod with Luse and produced various other programs before transitioning to SiriusXM. Currently, Eddings leads podcast development at Hartbeat. He reflects that many of the original principles of podcasting continue to hold true today. In a recent video call, Eddings discussed the podcast industry’s evolving landscape and its multifaceted complexities.

Factors Driving Popularity

JASON PARHAM: Why have chat podcasts gained such prominence?

ERIC EDDINGS: There are several contributing factors. To be candid, many companies are seeking methods to reduce programming costs. Narrative podcasts can be quite costly to produce, requiring a significant upfront investment and rigorous effort to ensure they resonate with audiences. Consequently, numerous companies have encountered challenges in launching these projects amid the current struggles in the entertainment media sector.

Is the primary issue financial?

The creation of chat-focused podcasts tends to be more straightforward, allowing for easier market entry and weekly production. This shift has been evident in industry trends. However, this move may also overlook some aspects of deeper conversations.

In what way?

Despite podcasting’s established presence, an influx of new creators has emerged, increasing overall familiarity with the medium. Notably, comedians and influencers have embraced podcasting, with many individuals feeling compelled to launch their own shows, especially during the pandemic. Today, there’s a growing inclination to collaborate with others, viewing podcasting as a platform for exploration. Its inherent flexibility fosters collaboration and experimentation, particularly within chat formats, as the conversational aspect remains central to the experience.