Why Jony Ive’s ‘iPhone of AI’ Concept Is Misleading and What It Means

Technology like ambient computing and the Internet of Things is resurging, but it may not be all bad. Designers like Béhar and Ive aim to create AI devices, like Moxie and ElliQ, that address specific needs without relying on smartphones. Some innovators, like Anjan Katta, seek alternatives to tech that can harm mental health, proposing devices that minimize screen time and improve well-being.

Recent discussions surrounding terms such as ambient computing, ubiquitous computing, and the Internet of Things suggest a renewed focus on how technology can integrate more seamlessly into our daily lives. Notably, Yves Béhar highlights the relevance of Embodied’s Moxie companion robot, ElliQ’s elder care solutions, and the Happiest Baby robotic bassinet, emphasizing these AI-powered devices as effective responses to specific human needs. It is important to note that Béhar plays a significant role in all these products. He states, “We are designing these experiences to be directly embedded into the actual physical element of these products, rather than your smartphone. This lightens the reliance to do everything on a personal device, and we find that these solutions are not socially disruptive and actually more magical in their use.”

In a notable recent event, Sir Jonathan Ive awarded degrees to graduates of the Royal College of Art and Imperial College at the Royal Festival Hall in London, reinforcing his stature as a prominent figure in design. Stephen Green, head of the joint Innovation Design Engineering program, remarked that Ive possesses the unique ability to synthesize the many post-smartphone innovations that have emerged over the last decade. This encompasses a range of technologies, including voice agents, wearables, and the potential for Bluetooth beacons to enhance location-specific interactions.

Green reflected, “Historically speaking, that was the beauty of Apple with Steve Jobs. A marketing person with great technological foresight, Jobs was able to leverage what is often referred to as design leadership, gathering a talented team to bring his visions to life. Jony Ive possesses many of these essential ingredients, along with the support to create a significant impact and innovate effectively. The requisite technology and potential already exist.”

The iPhone of AI

The notion of an “iPhone of AI” continues to circulate, referring to a transformative device that facilitates broader access to groundbreaking technology for the general population. Any innovative system developed by LoveFrom and OpenAI is likely to be benchmarked against the iPhone. The dialogue surrounding social disruption and our dependence on screens aligns with Ive’s past thoughts regarding smartphone and social media addiction.

In his previous comments, Ive expressed that he has been cautious about his children’s screen time. During the WIRED25 Summit in 2018, in response to a question from Anna Wintour about our level of connectivity, he stated, “The nature of innovation is that you cannot predict all the consequences. In my experience, there have been surprising consequences. Some fabulous, and some less so.”

Another individual challenging the smartphone-centric status quo is Anjan Katta, founder of Daylight. His DC-1 tablet features a distinctive 60-fps paper-like display, deliberately avoiding the pitfalls of contemporary consumer technology, which can contribute to issues such as blue light exposure, flicker, and notification-driven addiction. Katta shares, “Having personally confronted the adverse effects of modern technology—including eye strain, disrupted circadian rhythms, and mental health challenges—I wholeheartedly support advancements in personal computing that do not disproportionately demand our time and energy.”