Sam Altman: AI Can’t Resolve All of Humanity’s Challenges

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes that AI will usher in a transformative “Intelligence Age,” promising shared prosperity and potential solutions to major global issues. Despite his optimistic views, many fear wealth inequality may persist even with advances in AI. Altman advocates for universal basic income to support those displaced by automation, but skepticism remains about whether the wealthy will fund such initiatives.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has long been an advocate for the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. His consistent message across various platforms is that this technology will be historic and overwhelmingly beneficial to humanity. This week, he reiterated his thoughts in a concise blog post titled “The Intelligence Age.” In this post, he emphasizes that the future holds a promise of abundance, stating that “shared prosperity” may soon become a reality, leading to a time when “everyone’s lives can be better than anyone’s life is now.” Altman also predicts significant advancements: fixing climate issues, establishing space colonies, and making groundbreaking discoveries in physics will eventually become commonplace.

Altman’s Assertions on AI Benefits

It seems his motivation for publishing this piece may be to counteract skepticism regarding the apparent gains attributed to large language models, which some dismiss as illusory. By stating that “deep learning works,” he refutes the notion that programs like OpenAI’s GPT-4 merely function as advanced prediction engines. In a recent interview, he quipped, “Once it can start to prove unproven mathematical theorems, do we really still want to debate: ‘Oh, but it’s just predicting the next token?’”

Potential Challenges Ahead

Regardless of individual opinions on Altman, his perspective cannot be dismissed: the advent of artificial general intelligence (AGI) is contemplated to resolve many persistent challenges facing humanity, paving the way for a “golden age.” He alludes to this concept as “The Strawberry Shortcut,” a nod to OpenAI’s recent achievements in artificial reasoning. However, one must consider that while technological advancements have indeed made luxuries available to the masses, a substantial portion of the population still grapples with poverty and homelessness. As noted by William Gibson, “paradise is here, it’s just not evenly distributed.” This disparity raises doubts about whether the benefits of AGI will be equitably shared.

Employment Concerns in an AGI World

Altman has not provided extensive details on the implications for employment as many current jobs become obsolete, reminiscent of the decline of 18th-century lamplighters. During a recent podcast, he mentioned his favorite song, “Underwater” by Rüfüs du Sol, in relation to Burning Man, which he sees as a model for a post-AGI society where people prioritize community and generosity.

Universal Basic Income: A Solution?

Altman is a proponent of universal basic income (UBI), believing it could mitigate the economic impact of job loss due to AI. While it is conceivable that AI could generate sufficient wealth to support such initiatives, evidence suggests that those who accumulate significant wealth may not readily support UBI. A recent proposal to tax unrealized capital gains from individuals worth over $100 million has faced backlash, highlighting skepticism regarding the willingness of top earners, including those in AI fields, to contribute to such social programs. The challenges surrounding UBI are compounded by political movements that have historically opposed welfare programs.

Critical Reflection on Solutions

There is also a note of caution regarding the optimistic belief that AI will resolve major global issues. Even if technological advancements succeed in addressing humanity’s most pressing problems, the historical track record reveals a reluctance in human society to implement these solutions effectively. Despite clear understanding, conflicts and wars persist, indicating that the challenges we face are not merely technological but fundamentally human.