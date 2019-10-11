Versa Networks Milestones: 200K VNF Software Licenses, 1,000 Enterprise Customers, 100 Service Provider Partners

Versa Networks, innovator of the Secure Cloud IP software platform, announced that it achieved several major success milestones: 200,000 software licenses sold in the aggregate; 1,000 total enterprise customers; and 100 total Service Provider partners; in addition to winning several industry awards and generating significant industry momentum with strategic partnerships ranging from Riverbed to Azure to AWS.

Growing businesses are realizing that there are significant challenges posed by conventional WAN infrastructures such as network complexity, lack of agility, increasing cost of network operations and management, lack of visibility and skyrocketing bandwidth demands. Versa SDWAN aims to address these inherent challenges to transcend conventional modes of connectivity.

“Emerging market trends around multi-cloud access and mobility are driving up the need for a more intelligent, dynamic and elastic network requiring to re-architecture the traditional WAN” said Viraj Parekh, Executive Director, Verizon Business Group. “Verizon’s SD-WAN solution, using Versa, helps customers achieve the unprecedented agility they require to connect users to applications simply, securely and reliably via the most optimal WAN-edge path – we’re extremely proud to play a major part in Versa’s growth both as a global managed network services partner and as a strategic corporate investor.”

“CenturyLink’s partnership with Versa Networks creates the opportunity for our mutual enterprise customers to take advantage of the power of CenturyLink’s diverse worldwide transport network integrated with Versa’s strategic thought leadership in the WAN edge space,” said Adam Saenger, CenturyLink Vice President Adaptive Networking, Global Marketing. “Both Versa and CenturyLink are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for complex enterprise requirements, including optimization of essential workloads across multi-cloud hybrid environments.”

Large global enterprises and mid-market organizations are seeking networking and security solutions with mature and proven technology that can accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

The transition to multi-cloud and SaaS has necessitated incremental needs that include:

• The ability to deliver enterprise-class security

• Enhanced application performance and reliability

• Secure, resilient Internet breakouts to multiple clouds directly from the branch, bypassing the need to backhaul traffic to corporate data centers.

“We continue to see an acceleration in our business as well as pushing out many new software innovations,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO, Versa Networks. “Enterprise customers are demanding a simple yet flexible solution; Versa’s sales velocity is indicative of how the market is embracing the breadth and depth of the Versa software-centric offering, which is easy to deploy for a more secure and resilient WAN edge.”

Versa’s cloud-native, multi-tenant, feature-rich software solution continues to deliver unprecedented value for mission-critical networks.

Enterprises selecting Versa continually cite the following key advantages of the Versa solution compared to any other in the market:

• Simplify the WAN edge by eliminating appliance sprawl at the branch: Versa’s solution supports multiple functions like routing, SD-WAN, integrated Wi-Fi and LTE support, SaaS optimization as well as security

• The best technology that enables a smooth migration to digital transformation by seamlessly inserting into existing networks: Underlay and Overlay support in a single solution with seamless connectivity across SD-WAN and non-SD-WAN nodes.

• Ease of management with a single pane of glass for visibility and control of applications, networks and security; deep, granular visibility for user quality of experience, devices, flows, security posture and priority applications.

• Flexible, local Internet breakouts for SaaS and Cloud connectivity wherever users need better reliability, with NSS Labs recommended native security (NGFW, UTM, IDS/IPS, AV, URL Filtering) The SD-WAN segment of the enterprise networking market will grow at a 30.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023 to reach $5.25 billion, according to IDC’s SDWAN Infrastructure Forecast.

“Combined with the rapid embrace of SD-WAN by leading communications service providers globally, these trends continue to drive deployments of SDWAN, providing enterprises with dynamic management of hybrid WAN connections and the ability to guarantee high levels of quality of service on a per-application basis,” said Rohit Mehra, vice president, Network Infrastructure.