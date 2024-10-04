TRAI Requests RBI and Regulators’ Support for Anti-Spam Initiatives

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is urging banks and businesses to join its Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) system, which manages customer consent for promotional communications. This platform lets entities like banks send messages, even to those who have opted out. Starting November 1, 2024, all messages must be traceable, and those lacking proper identifiers will be rejected. Additionally, telecom companies must move their telemarketing calls to an online Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform by September 30, 2024, to improve monitoring and control of such communications.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Takes Action Against Unwanted Commercial Calls

In a decisive move to protect consumers from the deluge of unsolicited messages and calls, the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)** has reached out to the **Reserve Bank of India (RBI)** and various other regulators. Their goal? To encourage essential sectors, including banks, businesses, and insurance companies, to enroll in the TRAI’s innovative **Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA)** process.

What is the DCA?

The **Digital Consent Acquisition** serves as a streamlined platform where customers can easily give, maintain, or revoke their consent regarding commercial communications. This initiative allows **Principal Entities (PEs)**—like banks and insurance firms—to send out promotional SMS and voice messages to customers, even if they are registered under the Do Not Disturb (DND) list.

Ensuring Traceability for Better Oversight

To further enhance transparency, TRAI has mandated that starting from **November 1, 2024**, every message sent must have a clear and traceable trail from the sender to the recipient. Any message that lacks a defined or consistent telemarketer chain will be outright rejected.

Upcoming Changes to Telemarketing Calls

In addition, TRAI has required telecommunications companies to shift telemarketing calls that begin with the **140 series** to an online **Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)** platform by **September 30, 2024**. This transition is aimed at tightening monitoring and control over telemarketing activities.

These steps are part of TRAI’s ongoing efforts to ensure that consumers have greater control over the communications they receive, making it more difficult for unwanted solicitations to intrude into their daily lives.