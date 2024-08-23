TRAI Issues Warning About Fraudulent Calls Impersonating the Authority

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has warned citizens about fake calls pretending to be from them. These calls threaten users that their phone numbers will be blocked unless they provide personal details. TRAI clarified that it does not contact customers about disconnections and hasn’t authorized any third-party to do so. Any threatening call or message claiming to be from TRAI should be ignored. Instead, issues like disconnection are handled by individual telecom service providers. Citizens are advised to verify suspicious calls and report them through the Sanchar Saathi platform to help combat fraud.

Beware of Fraudulent Calls: TRAI Issues Important Advisory

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is sounding the alarm on a surge of fraudulent calls that are falsely claiming to be from the regulatory body. After hearing from concerned citizens, TRAI has noted a troubling trend of pre-recorded calls, where scammers threaten users with mobile number disconnections and request sensitive personal details.

No Communication from TRAI

In a bid to protect consumers, TRAI has made it clear that it never initiates contact with individuals regarding mobile number disconnections, whether through calls, messages, or any other means. Additionally, the authority confirmed that it has not permitted any third-party agencies to make such communications on its behalf. “Any call, message, or notice claiming to be from TRAI that threatens disconnection should be treated as a potential scam,” TRAI warns.

How Mobile Disconnection Works

It’s vital to understand that any actual disconnection of mobile service—due to reasons like unpaid bills, verification issues, or misuse—is handled solely by your telecom service provider (TSP). TRAI urges users to stay calm and not panic if they receive these suspicious calls.

Verification and Reporting

TRAI advises citizens to verify any questionable calls by reaching out directly to the official customer service centers of their respective telecom providers. This precaution can help ensure that you’re not falling victim to scams.

To combat these deceitful tactics further, TRAI encourages individuals to report any suspected fraudulent communications using the Chakshu facility available on the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) Sanchar Saathi platform. Your vigilance can play a crucial role in safeguarding others from potential cybercrimes and financial fraud.