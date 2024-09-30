TRAI Issues Consultation Paper on Spectrum Assignment for Satellite Services

On September 27, 2024, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) published a consultation paper about the rules for assigning spectrum for satellite communication services. This follows a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in 2021 for recommendations on auctioning spectrum for these services. TRAI had previously sought information from DoT and released a related consultation paper in April 2023. After the Telecommunications Act of 2023 was enacted, DoT requested further recommendations from TRAI on the spectrum assignment terms and pricing for satellite services. Stakeholders can submit comments by October 18, 2024, and counter-comments by October 25, 2024.

TRAI Takes Steps Forward in Satellite Communication Spectrum Assignment

On September 27, 2024, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) unveiled a consultation paper focusing on the ‘Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services’. This move signifies a pivotal step in regulating satellite communications in the country.

Following the Call to Action

This initiative was sparked by a letter from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), dated September 13, 2021, where they urged TRAI to share their insights on auctioning spectrum for space-based communication. In response, TRAI made inquiries on two occasions — first on September 27, 2021 and then again on November 23, 2021 — asking for critical information from the DoT about these services.

After receiving necessary data from the DoT through a letter dated August 16, 2022, the authority moved ahead and published a consultation paper titled ‘Assignment of Spectrum for Space-based Communication Services’ on April 6, 2023, inviting stakeholders to share their thoughts.

New Legislation Changes the Landscape

Fast-forward to December 2023, when the Telecommunications Act, 2023 was enacted, bringing new provisions for satellite-based services. In light of these updates, TRAI notified the DoT on August 2, 2024, suggesting that the DoT’s request for TRAI’s recommendations regarding spectrum auctions may need reevaluation. TRAI asked the DoT to specify the issues they needed guidance on.

DoT Responds with Clarity

In reply, the DoT sent a fresh reference letter on July 11, 2024, requesting TRAI to provide recommendations on the assignment of spectrum. This includes a focus on ensuring a level playing field with terrestrial access services for:

Non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) based fixed satellite services that offer data communication and internet services.

based fixed satellite services that offer data communication and internet services. Both GSO and NGSO based mobile satellite services providing voice, text, data, and internet services.

Invitation for Stakeholder Input

TRAI is now inviting written comments from stakeholders on the matters outlined in the consultation paper, with a deadline set for October 18, 2024. Additionally, stakeholders will have until October 25, 2024 to submit their counter-comments.