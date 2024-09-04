TRAI Acts on Spam Calls: Over 275,000 Mobile Numbers Disconnected

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has noted a sharp increase in spam calls, with over 790,000 complaints about unregistered telemarketers in early 2024. To combat this, TRAI issued strict rules on August 13, 2024, requiring telecom providers to halt promotional calls from unregistered sources immediately. Violators can face disconnection of services for up to two years and blacklisting. In response, providers have blacklisted over 50 spamming entities and disconnected more than 275,000 phone numbers. These actions aim to reduce spam calls and improve the telecom experience for consumers. TRAI encourages everyone to follow these regulations.

TRAI’s Bold Move to Tackle Spam Calls!

It seems the annoyance of spam calls is hitting a peak, as the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)** has recently revealed a staggering rise in complaints. In the first half of 2024, a whopping 0.79 million complaints were lodged against unregistered telemarketers (UTMs). Can you imagine the frustration?

Strong Actions from TRAI

In response to this growing problem, **TRAI** has stepped up with some serious directives. On 13th August 2024, the authority laid down the law, instructing all access providers to put an immediate stop to promotional voice calls from unregistered senders or telemarketers. This ban specifically targets those utilizing session initiation protocol (SIP), primary rate interface (PRI), or any other telecom resources.

And it’s not just a slap on the wrist! Any UTM found flouting these rules will face severe repercussions, including the disconnection of all telecom resources for up to two years and possible blacklisting. It’s clear that TRAI means business!

Access Providers Take Action

Taking TRAI’s directives to heart, access providers have rolled up their sleeves and taken decisive action against the misuse of telecom resources. So far, they have blacklisted over 50 entities and disconnected more than 0.275 million SIP direct inward dialing (SIP DID)/mobile numbers/telecom resources. These robust measures are anticipated to make a significant dent in the spam call phenomenon, much to the relief of consumers everywhere.

A Call to Action

In the spirit of collaboration, **TRAI** is appealing to all stakeholders to adhere to these new directives. Together, we can pave the way for a cleaner and more efficient telecom ecosystem. Let’s work towards a spam-free future!