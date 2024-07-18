Scindia: Centre to announce all Telecom Act 2023 rules in 6 months

In Short:

The government will notify all the rules of the Indian Telecommunications Act 2023 within the next 180 days, according to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. This move aims to boost industry confidence. Some provisions, like temporary possession of telecom networks and penalties for owning more SIM cards than allowed, have already been notified. However, certain norms related to satellite spectrum allocation and user verification have not been notified yet. The telecom department will closely monitor BSNL’s 4G deployment progress and has set up a performance management unit. BSNL’s choice of indigenous products for 4G should be seen as a point of national pride.

Indian Telecom Act Rules to be Notified Soon, Says Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

In an announcement made on Thursday, Communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed that the government is gearing up to notify all the existing rules of the Indian Telecommunications Act 2023 within the next 180 days. This move comes as a part of the efforts to enhance the regulatory framework governing the telecom sector in India.

The minister highlighted the significance of the recently promulgated and notified Indian Telecom Act, stating that the new legislation is aimed at making the regulatory environment more robust and modern. He assured that all the rules under this Act would be notified within the stipulated timeline of 180 days, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on the industry’s confidence.

Key Provisions Included in the Act

Back in June, the Centre had already notified 39 provisions of the Indian Telecommunications Act 2023. These provisions cover various aspects such as temporary possession of telecom networks during emergencies, penalties on exceeding SIM ownership limits, message interception, and right-of-way for telecom infrastructure.

However, certain important norms related to administrative allocation of satellite spectrum, mandatory biometric verification of users, and a telecom dispute resolution mechanism are yet to be notified, as mentioned by the minister.

Focus on BSNL’s 4G Deployment

Not just confined to regulatory matters, the government is also closely monitoring the progress of state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in deploying 4G services. A performance management unit (PMU) is being set up to ensure the smooth execution of this crucial project.

Minister Scindia emphasized the national significance of BSNL’s 4G rollout, applauding the PSU for opting to use indigenous products instead of readily-available technologies. He described BSNL’s effort as a matter of “national pride.”

With these initiatives in place, the telecom sector in India is poised for significant developments in the coming months, ushering in a new era of regulations and technological advancements.