IT Secretary Urges Mobile Industry to Seize Design and Export Opportunities

During a recent event in New Delhi, IT Secretary S Krishnan urged the industry to focus on design in mobile phone manufacturing, aiming for “India designed-India developed” products. He highlighted that India’s mobile phone production has stabilized, but further growth requires exploring export markets. The electronics sector is thriving, with mobile phones making up about 45% of a $115 billion industry. Krishnan noted strategic government initiatives have boosted manufacturing value significantly over the past decade. A new report from the Broadband India Forum discusses challenges and opportunities in India’s mobile ecosystem, including aspects like tariffs and promoting gender diversity in the workforce.

India’s Vision for Mobile Manufacturing

In a vibrant address at the Broadband India Forum (BIF) event, **S Krishnan**, the **IT Secretary**, inspired industry players to not overlook the crucial design elements within the value chain. He passionately advocated for **India** to leverage its existing strengths and strive for mobile phones that are both “India designed and India developed.”

Building a Competitive Edge

Krishnan emphasized the importance of positioning India as a competitive hub not just for domestic production but also for exports. He indicated that the volume of mobile phones produced in India has now reached a “steady state,” given the broader backdrop of the domestic market and the typical lifespan of phones—which is estimated to be about three years.

“To optimize production going forward, it’s essential for companies to also explore opportunities within export markets,” he explained. This direction is significant for the companies looking to expand their influence beyond Indian borders.

A Call for Innovative Design

Encouraging innovation, Krishnan called on stakeholders to think big about the future of mobile phone design. He stated, “With our design strengths and manufacturing capabilities, focusing on design should be a primary goal for the mobile industry.”

Electronics Manufacturing Landscape

He shed light on the current state of electronics manufacturing in **India**, revealing that it has ballooned to approximately **USD 115 billion**, with mobile phones emerging as the fastest-growing segment. “Mobile manufacturing currently contributes about 45% of this sector, which means it’s a critical player in our electronics narrative,” he added.

India’s Rising Mobile Manufacturing Sector

As India continues its momentum to become the **second-largest mobile manufacturer** globally—drawing big names like **Samsung**, **Apple**, and **Google** to assemble their latest smartphones—it’s clear that opportunity abounds. During the BIF event, the organization unveiled an insightful report titled ‘India’s Mobile Manufacturing Ecosystem: Challenges and Opportunities.’

This report highlights a remarkable journey over the past decade, noting that mobile phone manufacturing value surged to **Rs 4.1 lakh crore** thanks to strategic government policies like the **Product Linked Initiative (PLI)** and the **Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP)**.

The BIF report not only investigates the growth of mobile manufacturing but also tackles a range of important issues such as tariff impacts, tariff and customs rates, India’s integration into global value chains, and the challenges of doing business. Furthermore, it looks into opportunities for women’s workforce participation, focusing on ways to bridge the gender gap and enhance diversity in the industry.