India’s First Indigenous Semiconductor Chip to Be Made in Gujarat: CM Patel

Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that the first indigenously developed semiconductor chip will be manufactured in the state, which has attracted Rs 1 lakh crore in investments for electronics and chip-making. Speaking in Nadiad on Independence Day, he revealed plans to raise the monthly income limit for free food under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. The CM also allocated Rs 5,000 crore for road infrastructure and highlighted Gujarat’s leadership in renewable energy, aiming for 100 gigawatts by 2030. Additionally, Gujarat successfully planted over 7.25 crore trees in a national greening initiative.

Gujarat to Lead in Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing!

Exciting news from **Gujarat**! On this bustling Thursday, **Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel** announced that India’s first indigenous semiconductor chip will be produced in the state, which has already drawn an impressive investment of **Rs 1 lakh crore** in its electronics and chip manufacturing sectors. What a remarkable turn of events for this vibrant state!

Celebrating Independence Day with Major Announcements

The Chief Minister made this exciting announcement while addressing a crowd in **Nadiad**, located in the **Kheda District**, during the celebration of Independence Day. He highlighted the significant investments that followed the **10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit**, where emerging sectors, including **AI** and semiconductor technology, gained momentum.

“Thanks to these efforts, we’ve managed to attract an investment of **Rs 1 lakh crore** in the electronics and semiconductor sector, putting Gujarat on the map for semiconductor chip production!” exclaimed Patel during the celebration.

Expanding Welfare Initiatives

In another uplifting announcement, the Chief Minister revealed an increase in the monthly income limit for families seeking free rations under the **Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)**. Currently, families earning up to **Rs 15,000** are eligible for free food grains. “To ensure more families benefit, we’re raising the income limit to **Rs 20,000**,” he declared.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Economic Goals

In a further initiative to bolster the state’s infrastructure, **Rs 5,000 crore** has been allocated to enhance roadways across Gujarat. Patel proudly spoke about India’s growth under **Prime Minister Narendra Modi**, who has set ambitious goals for the country. “Under the PM’s leadership, we aim to become the **third largest economy** and a developed nation by **2047** – the centenary year of our independence!” he said enthusiastically.

This vision for a prosperous **Viksit Bharat** (Developed India) includes a comprehensive plan for **’Viksit Gujarat’**, emphasizing on two key principles: **Earning Well** and **Living Well**. He assured residents that strategies are underway to create new job opportunities, reinforcing Gujarat’s commitment to economic growth.

Championing Renewable Energy

The state is also taking the lead in the renewable energy sector, aiming for an incredible **100 gigawatts** of renewable energy by **2030**. Notably, Gujarat is a frontrunner in solar rooftop initiatives, targeting **10 lakh homes** this year under the **PM Surya Ghar scheme**, providing free electricity to households.

Making Green Commitments

Furthermore, Patel celebrated Gujarat’s significant contribution to environmental efforts. Under the **’Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’** initiative to promote green coverage, Gujarat has planted over **7.25 crore trees**, ranking second in the nation. What a proud moment for the people of Gujarat as they continue to embrace sustainable practices!