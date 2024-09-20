Govt Considers 3-Month Extension of Import Management for Laptops, Tablets

The government plans to extend its import management system for certain IT hardware products, like laptops and tablets, for an additional three months. This system, first introduced last October, aims to monitor imports, primarily from China, which totaled $8.4 billion this fiscal year. Companies, including Apple, Dell, and Lenovo, are allowed to apply for multiple import authorizations, valid until September 30, 2024. The extension seeks to prevent market disruptions. Last year saw a drop in personal computer imports, reflecting a shift in the market. The review deadline for this import system is September 30.

Exciting news for the tech industry! The **Indian government** is all set to extend its import management system for several IT hardware products—think laptops and tablets—for an additional three months. This decision comes from reliable sources and will help streamline operations as we move forward.

As of now, these imports have reached a substantial **USD 8.4 billion** during the financial year 2023-24, just shy of the approved limit of about **USD 9.5 billion**. The bulk of these imports, interestingly, is coming from **China**.

To refresh your memory, back in **October 2022**, the Indian government launched an import authorisation system for laptops, personal computers, and various other IT hardware products. The main goal? To effectively monitor these inbound shipments while ensuring a steady supply in the market.

Importers enjoy the flexibility to apply for multiple authorisations, which will remain valid until **September 30, 2024**. This means they can import as many consignments as they need until then.

In a significant move, on **November 1, 2023**, the government approved over **100 applications** from tech giants like **Apple**, **Dell**, and **Lenovo**. These approvals were part of the new system and totalled nearly **USD 10 billion** on the very first day of its implementation!

As per an unnamed official, a formal request for extending the current system is set to arrive soon. The extension of three months will effectively cover the entire fiscal year, ensuring no disruptions occur during this period.

This new licensing regime applies not just to laptops but includes personal computers, microcomputers, mainframe systems, and various data processing machines—ensuring that **India** maintains a trusted supply chain.

In case you were wondering about the trends, the country imported personal computers and laptops worth **USD 5.33 billion** in 2022-23, a decrease compared to **USD 7.37 billion** in 2021-22.